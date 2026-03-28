Before Young Sherlock, Donal Finn Starred In Fantasy Series That Was Canceled Too Soon

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes has been in the public domain for decades, but, incredibly, films and television shows built around the brilliant sleuth have yet to become old hat. I discovered Holmes and his loyal confidant, Dr. John Watson, through the old Basil Rathbone-Nigel Bruce movies and was inspired to start reading Doyle's tales after seeing Barry Levinson's "Young Sherlock Holmes." Over the years, I've enjoyed multiple iterations of Holmes and Watson. I loved the modernized BBC version with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman and had fun with Guy Ritchie's action-packed 2009 riff powered by Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law (the sequel, not so much).

I've also found much to like about Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill's "Young Sherlock" (currently airing on Prime Video), even though it's turned the buddy-sleuth dynamic on its ear by pairing the 19-year-old Holmes with his future arch-nemesis James Moriarty. Thus far, they're getting away with a Watson-less narrative. Obviously, it helps that Hero Fiennes Tiffin (son of Martha Fiennes, and, therefore, Ralph Fiennes' nephew) is perfectly cast as our dashing Oxford-attending protagonist, but he's often outshone by Dónal Finn, who's devilishly charismatic as Moriarty.

Stardom beckons for Finn, which is something fans of Rafe Judkins series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels have been shouting from the top of the Dragonwall mountains since the young actor joined the cast in season 2. Finn replaced Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, a troublemaking farm boy who may be a reincarnation of a legendary dragon. When "The Wheel of Time" was canceled after season 3, fans were crushed to see his journey come to an abrupt end.