Benedict Cumberbatch Has One Condition To Return As Sherlock Holmes

While Benedict Cumberbatch is most famous now for playing Doctor Strange in the MCU, his initial claim to fame was playing a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes on BBC. That TV show, which ran for four seasons of three 90-minute episodes each, was an immediate critical success. By the time the season 3 trailer came out, promising a resolution to that famous season 2 cliffhanger of Sherlock faking his own death, "Sherlock" was one of the most talked-about shows of its day.

Advertisement

Sadly, the show was all downhill from there. The writing quality declined, and combined with the increasingly large gaps between seasons, it eventually killed viewers' interest. The season 4 finale in 2017 ended in a way that promised more adventures to come, but nobody seemed to want them anymore. Adding on that both its leads were now rising Hollywood stars, and no one complained much when "Sherlock" was put on indefinite hiatus. Would Cumberbatch ever consider returning to the role? The answer is yes, but not without conditions.

"It would take it to be better than it ever was," Cumberbatch explained in a recent interview, when asked what it would take to bring him back to the show. "You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There's always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we've already achieved." He also joked that they'd need to pay him "a lot of money," although it seemed clear that it was the quality of the writing he values the most.

Advertisement