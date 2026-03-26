They Will Kill You Director Reveals The Movie's Best Easter Egg That Will Change The Way You Watch It [Exclusive]

Director Kirill Sokolov just made a name for himself. While he's been working for a while, the filmmaker just made the bloody and bonkers "They Will Kill You." 2025 had a lot of great action movies, and I know there's still an awful lot of 2026 left, but this is probably going to be among the year's best of the genre. And one of the movie's biggest Easter eggs may offer up a very good reason for a rewatch.

The movie centers on a desperate woman named Asia (Zazie Beetz) who answers an ad for a live-in housekeeper at a luxurious New York City high-rise apartment building. Upon arrival, she uncovers the building's sinister history involving a Satanic cult lurking in the shadows.

Ahead of the release of "They Will Kill You," I had the chance to speak with Sokolov, who also directed one of the best international action movies of the 2010s, "Why Don't You Just Die!" He explained that crafting the new film's hotel, The Virgil, was a combination of real-world locations and very particular set design. Here's what he had to say about it:

"The whole production was in Cape Town. So we found streets, we found some places, but also we had to add on top. Basically we built the first floor that we stitched to a real building, and we built our own doors and interior of [The] Virgil. Then, inside — because the movie is so action-heavy and this action includes rain and water that floods everything, fire effects, snow, and all of this, and also because the camera was so active — we needed to have the sets almost like LEGO where we could just remove one wall, open the hole, [and] bring the camera here from the ceiling."

That approach ties directly into the aforementioned Easter egg.