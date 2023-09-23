How The Continental Expands The World Of John Wick

This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of "The Continental."

Even a casual viewer of the "John Wick" films can't help but be intrigued by the franchise's assassin-filled world. One of the unique pleasures of the original 2014 movie is the way it begins in a very grounded, incredibly recognizable reality, sliding bit by bit into a wilder, more garish, more violent, more intriguing underworld along with John (played in the films by Keanu Reeves), as he delves back into the life of murder he thought he'd left behind.

The very first spinoff/expanded universe/prequel to come from the "John Wick" films is the Peacock original miniseries "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," and it finds itself in territory that's both untouched and well-established. Each subsequent "John Wick" film (from Chapters 2 through 4) has developed the world of "Wick" on a grand, global scale, taking John to locales all around the world. The films also delved deeper into John's home turf of New York and that city's own Continental hotel, run by the dashing and mysterious Winston (played in the films by Ian McShane).

"The Continental" is a series born out of one of Winston's lines from the first "John Wick," where he observes that he's been running the hotel (on behalf of the enigmatic High Table crime organization) for the past 40 years. Showrunners Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons have built the series around a young Winston (Colin Woodell) as he makes his way toward taking over the titular hotel of assassins. In doing so, "The Continental" further expands the world of "John Wick," clarifying a few unanswered questions while raising new ones and also making fairly wild additions to the series' lore.