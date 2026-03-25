Harry Potter HBO TV Series: First Look At Paapa Essiedu As Snape

The new teaser trailer for the "Harry Potter" TV series, officially titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," just hit the Internet, and it gave us our first look at Paapa Essiedu's Potions master and anti-hero Severus Snape.

Essiedu, whom you might recognize from projects like "Black Mirror" and "I May Destroy You," is set to play Snape in the reboot series, which has recast its entire roster of witches and wizards for a new generation. We only get the briefest glimpse of Essiedu in the trailer as he casts a spell in a darkened hallway at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but anyone who's read the books or seen the original film franchise knows that Snape is an enormous character in the narrative. So why did the teaser hold back on showing him more freely?

My best guess is that, because Snape is such a vital character, they want to keep him largely under wraps for the time being. (HBO did subsequently release the image above of Snape standing in the snowy woods.) Unfortunately, though, Essiedu recently opened up about some challenges he's faced portraying the character.