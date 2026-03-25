IT Director Andy Muschietti Provides An Update On The Long-Rumored IT Supercut [Exclusive]

While it's not set in stone, it sure sounds like the long-discussed "It" supercut is still going to be a thing. It's just a matter of finding the time to do it. That's according to director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, who are still determined to turn their Stephen King movie adaptations into one super-sized cinematic experience.

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with the Muschiettis in honor of their new movie "They Will Kill You," which stars Zazie Beetz, best known as Domino from "Deadpool 2," at the center of a wild action extravaganza. The Muschiettis produced the movie, which is directed by Kirill Sokolov. During our recent conversation, I asked them why the "It" supercut hasn't happened yet.

"Time," Barbara Muschietti said right away. "We didn't have time to do it because we were involved in all kind of projects," Andy added. Elaborating further, Andy explained that HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry," which showed viewers Pennywise's origin story, took precedence. Here's what he had to say:

"The show had a priority over the supercut. We're in a moment now where we can definitely go to the studio and ask for support, but when is the question. They can say, 'Yeah, go for it,' but now we are sort of committed, like happily committed, to season 2 of 'Welcome to Derry.' And there's other movie projects going around. But we're going to do it."

Muschietti sounds confident that the project will come to fruition. The director has been talking about it for a long time; he revealed in 2019 that the "It" supercut combining both films would be six hours long, or potentially longer. It's been talked about here and there since, but now it sounds like it's top of mind for him.