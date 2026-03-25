IT Director Andy Muschietti Provides An Update On The Long-Rumored IT Supercut [Exclusive]
While it's not set in stone, it sure sounds like the long-discussed "It" supercut is still going to be a thing. It's just a matter of finding the time to do it. That's according to director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, who are still determined to turn their Stephen King movie adaptations into one super-sized cinematic experience.
I recently had the good fortune of speaking with the Muschiettis in honor of their new movie "They Will Kill You," which stars Zazie Beetz, best known as Domino from "Deadpool 2," at the center of a wild action extravaganza. The Muschiettis produced the movie, which is directed by Kirill Sokolov. During our recent conversation, I asked them why the "It" supercut hasn't happened yet.
"Time," Barbara Muschietti said right away. "We didn't have time to do it because we were involved in all kind of projects," Andy added. Elaborating further, Andy explained that HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry," which showed viewers Pennywise's origin story, took precedence. Here's what he had to say:
"The show had a priority over the supercut. We're in a moment now where we can definitely go to the studio and ask for support, but when is the question. They can say, 'Yeah, go for it,' but now we are sort of committed, like happily committed, to season 2 of 'Welcome to Derry.' And there's other movie projects going around. But we're going to do it."
Muschietti sounds confident that the project will come to fruition. The director has been talking about it for a long time; he revealed in 2019 that the "It" supercut combining both films would be six hours long, or potentially longer. It's been talked about here and there since, but now it sounds like it's top of mind for him.
The It supercut will happen once logistics can be ironed out
As Andy Muschietti explains, "It: Welcome to Derry" season 2 is all but official at this point, which will take more of their attention away from the proposed supercut that would combine 2017's "It" and 2019's "It: Chapter Two" into one, super-sized experience. Aside from time, the other issue is logistics, which involves money and permission from Warner Bros. to make it happen.
In an interview this past January with a Spanish-language outlet (via Stephen King Espana), Andy talked about the supercut, saying that they would need to film some new scenes.
"It will possibly have a different structure and will have extra scenes, added scenes. I still have to film some of them ... because they are the interstitial fabric between the pieces of the story," he explained at the time.
Setting aside the busy schedule getting in Muschietti's way, there's virtually no way that Warner Bros. wouldn't back the project. "It" became the biggest horror hit ever at the box office, taking in $700 million worldwide. Even though "It: Chapter Two" had to live in the shadow of its predecessor, it still made a hugely impressive $473 million. It's a $1 billion horror franchise, and any other horror franchise that can claim such a feat has quite a few more movies to its name.
Muschietti wants to do it. Warner Bros. has the financial motivation to make it happen. The success of "Welcome to Derry" has further cemented the viability of the franchise. It truly feels like a matter of when, not if, this supercut comes to pass.
"They Will Kill You" hits theaters on March 27, 2026.