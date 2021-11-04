Deadpool 2 Star Zazie Beetz Would Love To Play Domino Again: 'I'll Make It Happen'

Zazie Beetz is ready to return as Domino for "Deadpool 3" ... and "Deadpool 19." Domino's mutant superpower is luck, and if that lucks holds then we'll see her working her powers again in 2023 (or thereabouts.)

Nothing's official yet, but Beetz is out promoting her new Netflix Western, "The Harder They Fall," which is available to stream now. While speaking with ComicBook.com, the subject of comic book movies naturally came up, and Beetz sounded as adamant as Wolverine's adamantium that she'll return as Domino. She said:

"I would love to revisit Domino. I would love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19. I've also wanted to be like, 'Maybe I could just do my own origin story.' I feel honored to have been able to depict her on screen and to have played with her, as her. I love her and so I would be more than happy to revisit her on camera. And I think I will. If Disney doesn't make it happen, I'll make it happen."

Beetz's counting there, from 5 to 7 to 19, is vaguely reminiscent of the U2 song, "Vertigo," where Bono counts off on his fingers in Spanish, "Uno ... dos ... tres ... catorce!" That song came out in the mid-2000s, before the advent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when we were seeing superhero films the likes of "Daredevil," "The Punisher," and "Fantastic Four." A lot's changed since then, and now that Disney owns Fox, characters like those and Deadpool and Domino are ready to join the MCU.