Deadpool 2 Star Zazie Beetz Would Love To Play Domino Again: 'I'll Make It Happen'
Zazie Beetz is ready to return as Domino for "Deadpool 3" ... and "Deadpool 19." Domino's mutant superpower is luck, and if that lucks holds then we'll see her working her powers again in 2023 (or thereabouts.)
Nothing's official yet, but Beetz is out promoting her new Netflix Western, "The Harder They Fall," which is available to stream now. While speaking with ComicBook.com, the subject of comic book movies naturally came up, and Beetz sounded as adamant as Wolverine's adamantium that she'll return as Domino. She said:
"I would love to revisit Domino. I would love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19. I've also wanted to be like, 'Maybe I could just do my own origin story.' I feel honored to have been able to depict her on screen and to have played with her, as her. I love her and so I would be more than happy to revisit her on camera. And I think I will. If Disney doesn't make it happen, I'll make it happen."
Beetz's counting there, from 5 to 7 to 19, is vaguely reminiscent of the U2 song, "Vertigo," where Bono counts off on his fingers in Spanish, "Uno ... dos ... tres ... catorce!" That song came out in the mid-2000s, before the advent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when we were seeing superhero films the likes of "Daredevil," "The Punisher," and "Fantastic Four." A lot's changed since then, and now that Disney owns Fox, characters like those and Deadpool and Domino are ready to join the MCU.
The MCU or the MCYouTube
Back in January, producer Kevin Feige confirmed that the R-rated "Deadpool 3" will be part of the MCU. Though he's on sabbatical from moviemaking now (per Variety), Ryan Reynolds was, at the time, overseeing a script written by the Molyneux sisters, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin.
We heard an update from Reynolds over the summer, teasing something "wildly divergent" for "Deadpool 3." We also sorta-kinda saw Deadpool make his MCU debut in the above video, which Reynolds posted to his official YouTube channel back in July.
In it, "two members of the MCYouTube react" to the movie "Free Guy," featuring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi. Those two members just happen to be Deadpool and Korg, Waititi's character from "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Endgame," and the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder."
It seems likely that Beetz will return as Domino in "Deadpool 3," which won't go into production until 2022 at the earliest. But if for some strange reason they decide not to include her, there's always the MCYouTube. We already have a precedent for former Marvel actors showing up in fan films on YouTube years later; it's what happened with Thomas Jane of the aforementioned "Punisher" when he starred in Adi Shankar's "Dirty Laundry."
Somehow, given her luck powers, I think Beetz's Domino will fare better than that.