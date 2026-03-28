All 5 Luffy Gears In One Piece, Ranked

Power-ups are ubiquitous in anime and manga. Though titles like "Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac" already had power-ups, it was "Dragon Ball" that made them an expected and essential part of the medium. It's but one of the many ways in which Akira Toriyama's creation became a seminal work and went on to shape the next 40 years of anime and manga.

Among the works most profoundly influenced by "Dragon Ball" is, of course, Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece," which is now tied with "Superman" as the best selling comic series ever. The property takes place in a fantastical world of talking reindeer, gods, monsters, guys who can turn into jackets, and much more. At the same time, it's a story that can make people cry over a pirate ship and wait 20 years to pay off a silly Marco Polo joke.

Unsurprisingly, "One Piece" is also packed with power-ups. From the likes of Nami and Usopp gaining new weapons to Zoro and Sanji acquiring new abilities and attacks, just about every major character in this franchise gets an upgrade once in a while. But for devil fruit users such as Monkey D. Luffy, however, their supernatural abilities come with incredible transformations. In Luffy's case, that means gears, i.e. special techniques he uses to channel his devil fruit abilities in powerful ways. He develops these gears at critical moments in the story, and each one is distinct and brings something interesting to the character and the world of "One Piece" at large.

Still, not every gear is the same, and some are clearly better than others. With that in mind, here are all five of Luffy's gears, ranked.