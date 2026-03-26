Why Star Trek: Legacy Will Never Happen, According To TNG's Marina Sirtis

Most Trekkies can tell you the story of "Star Trek: Legacy" by now, but I shall reiterate to make sure we're all on the same page. The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" was a reunion show, bringing back most of the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and allowing them to interact on screen for the first time in many years. The characters were all in their 80s, 90s, or 100s, but thanks to the advanced medicine in "Star Trek," all looked and behaved 20 years younger. The bulk of the season took place on the U.S.S. Titan-A.

The season then ended with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) taking command of the U.S.S. Titan-A, which was then re-christened the Enterprise-G. Her first officer was her ex-girlfriend, Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and Picard's son, Jack (Ed Speleers), was an ensign. Throughout the third season of "Picard," showrunner Terry Matalas introduced the Titan-A's crew in the background, subtly setting up a backdoor pilot for an Enterprise-G-based series he wanted to call "Star Trek: Legacy." Although ambitious, the series was never actually greenlit, and it's 100% unlikely that it will ever be made. Trekkies will have to make peace with the comic books that IDW will be putting out.

Actress Marina Sirtis, who played Deanna Troi on both "Next Generation" and "Picard," recently appeared on stage at Star Trek: The Cruise (an event covered by ComicBook.com), and she reiterated that "Legacy" is dead and buried. She also added that neither she nor any of her "NextGen" co-stars would be welcomed back to such a project because of plain-faced ageism. There's no way a modern studio would greenlight a show whose selling point is potential cameos from actors in their 70s and 80s.