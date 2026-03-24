How Star Trek's William Shatner Feels About Starfleet Academy's Sudden Ending

Trekkies got two pieces of big news recently, one positive and one negative. For the positive: Actor William Shatner, who played James T. Kirk on "Star Trek: The Original Series," turned 95 on March 22, 2026, and Trekkies everywhere were able to internally celebrate his birthday. For the negative: It's been announced that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" will end after its second season wraps up.

"Starfleet Academy" was, by this writer's estimation, an incredibly promising "Star Trek" series in its newly concluded first season, complete with a good premise and good characters. Season 1 unfolds in the 32nd century after a galaxy-wide cataclysm called the Burn has wiped out all active starships and killed millions across the "Star Trek" universe. Most worlds have retreated into isolationism, while the Federation has shrunk and gone into hiding. So, the titular school reopens as a way to announce that peace and diplomacy are now options again. The result is a "Star Trek" show about reconstruction, as told from the POV of teen Federation cadets who spend their days studying science, art, theater, and each other. It's a very youthful series.

But something about the show has rubbed people the wrong way. "Starfleet Academy" season 1 was notoriously review-bombed by whiners who hate its progressive ideas, queer representation, etc. It wasn't bigoted enough for a contingent of perpetually-online individuals. Indeed, the racist cadaver Stephen Miller once whined that the "Star Trek" property needs to be saved from "Starfleet Academy," insisting that Shatner take creative control of the franchise.

Shatner, however, believes that "Starfleet Academy" ending is a tragedy, writing on Twitter/X, "It's with sorrow that I hear about the cancellation of the new 'Star Trek' series." He's further noted that the property has had to face criticism from intolerant viewers throughout its entire life.