Sam Raimi's Alternate Send Help Ending Explained

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Sam Raimi's desert island picture "Send Help" is a wish-fulfillment film for anyone who has ever had to deal with a difficult boss. Rachel McAdams plays Linda Liddle, a long-time office worker whose tenacity and skills keep the business humming. Because she's mousy in appearance, however, and because she likes to eat pungent tuna fish sandwiches in the office, her ultra-male a-hole co-workers dismiss her and claim her work as their own. Her new boss, the spoiled brat Bradley (Dylan O'Brien), is unimpressed with her, and denies her a long-promised promotion because, welp, she doesn't play golf.

The tables turn, however, when Linda and Bradley crash-land on an uncharted desert isle on their way to a business conference. Linda is a fan of the TV series "Survivor," and has studied survival techniques for years. Bradley has no discernible skills whatsoever. All of a sudden, Linda holds all the power, and can provide water, food, shelter, and comfort to them both. Will Bradley shake off his brattiness and learn to be humble? Or will this explode into comedic, violent antagonism? Knowing what we do about Sam Raimi, it will likely be the latter.

There is a twist ending to "Send Help," which I shan't reveal here, but which the film broadcasts pretty early on. It will be especially obvious to anyone who has seen Ruben Östlund's 2022 Oscar-Nominated film "Triangle of Sadness."

"Send Help" is now on on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other online retailers, and hits physical media on April 21 (you can pre-order it), and it contains the film's alternate ending. It seems that Linda was originally intended to have a final, wicked scene with her co-worker, played by Dennis Haysbert. The final scene is described in a recent article in EW.