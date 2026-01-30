Send Help Director Sam Raimi Shares The Secret Behind The Movie's Most Excruciating Scene [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Send Help."

From 2009 to 2022, star director Sam Raimi only helmed three theatrically released feature films. He made "Drag Me To Hell" in 2009, "Oz the Great and Powerful" in 2013, and then the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022. Raimi has a very good excuse for his absence from the big screen, however: He was busy raising his five children.

Raimi has returned in 2026 with "Send Help," a thriller set on a desert island whereupon a hard-working office manager named Linda (Rachel McAdams) gets stranded with her cruel, a-hole boss, Bradley (Dylan O'Brien). The film traces the shifting power dynamic between Linda and Bradley, as Linda, a "Survivor" fan, knows exactly how to survive on a remote tropical island indefinitely, while Bradley only knows how to schmooze, play golf, and be cruel to underlings. On a desert island, Linda becomes the boss.

"Send Help" is a hoot. Although it's a bloody tale of survival, Raimi keeps the overall tone light, and almost comedic. Raimi's horror/comedy mixtures have always been a big part of his filmography, going all the way back to "The Evil Dead" in 1981.

There is one scene in "Send Help" where Linda gets to assert her dominance over Bradley by drugging him with an exotic octopus excretion and holding a knife on him, explaining that, well, it's time that he be castrated. It's one of the more memorable scenes in the film, and one that had audiences squirming in both discomfort and in twisted delight. Raimi and producer Zainab Azizi recently sat down with /Film to talk about "Send Help," and they spoke about the castration scene and explained that the secret to making it work was Dylan O'Brien's eyes-only performance.