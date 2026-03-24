Roger Ebert Gave This Devastating 2006 Ryan Gosling Drama A Perfect Score

Roger Ebert's love for certain movies was loud and clear, especially when he awarded a perfect score of four out of four stars. There are many "perfect" Ebert-endorsed movies that everyone should watch at least once, although some entries are more overlooked than others. For instance, Ebert gave a perfect score to Tarsem Singh's "The Cell," which is still perceived as a confusing, symbolism-heavy flick that divides critics and audiences alike. Then there's the cult '60s sci-fi comedy, "The President's Analyst," which got a perfect score from Ebert but failed to interest general audiences. This, however, is not the case with Ryan Fleck's 2006 drama, "Half Nelson," as Ebert's four-star review is aligned with positive public consensus. There's a good reason for this, as this Ryan Gosling-starrer manages to impress on several fronts.

Gosling was only 26 when he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Half Nelson." Such a staggering accomplishment doesn't surprise us in hindsight, especially within the context of the actor's performance in "Project Hail Mary," which is dominating the box office at the moment. Ebert's review for "Half Nelson" touches upon Gosling's turn as Dan Dunne, a troubled history teacher who forms a friendship with a student named Drey (Shareeka Epps). Ebert states:

"'Ryan Gosling' may sound like the name of a teen heartthrob, but this performance, coming after 'The Believer,' proves he's one of the finest actors working in contemporary movies. And he's only 25 years old."

Ebert also went on to say that "Half Nelson" isn't a conventional "inspirational teacher/mentor" movie, as it is more concerned with the complex emotions people go through while going to work every day. With this glowing review in mind, let's unpack why "Half Nelson" is worth revisiting.