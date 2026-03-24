Roger Ebert Gave This Devastating 2006 Ryan Gosling Drama A Perfect Score
Roger Ebert's love for certain movies was loud and clear, especially when he awarded a perfect score of four out of four stars. There are many "perfect" Ebert-endorsed movies that everyone should watch at least once, although some entries are more overlooked than others. For instance, Ebert gave a perfect score to Tarsem Singh's "The Cell," which is still perceived as a confusing, symbolism-heavy flick that divides critics and audiences alike. Then there's the cult '60s sci-fi comedy, "The President's Analyst," which got a perfect score from Ebert but failed to interest general audiences. This, however, is not the case with Ryan Fleck's 2006 drama, "Half Nelson," as Ebert's four-star review is aligned with positive public consensus. There's a good reason for this, as this Ryan Gosling-starrer manages to impress on several fronts.
Gosling was only 26 when he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Half Nelson." Such a staggering accomplishment doesn't surprise us in hindsight, especially within the context of the actor's performance in "Project Hail Mary," which is dominating the box office at the moment. Ebert's review for "Half Nelson" touches upon Gosling's turn as Dan Dunne, a troubled history teacher who forms a friendship with a student named Drey (Shareeka Epps). Ebert states:
"'Ryan Gosling' may sound like the name of a teen heartthrob, but this performance, coming after 'The Believer,' proves he's one of the finest actors working in contemporary movies. And he's only 25 years old."
Ebert also went on to say that "Half Nelson" isn't a conventional "inspirational teacher/mentor" movie, as it is more concerned with the complex emotions people go through while going to work every day. With this glowing review in mind, let's unpack why "Half Nelson" is worth revisiting.
Half Nelson is a moving drama with an unforgettable Ryan Gosling performance
Spoilers for "Half Nelson" ahead.
Fleck's film opens with a charismatic Dan taking the classroom by storm, as his approach to teaching is both effective and unconventional. Unfortunately, Dan struggles with substance abuse, and Drey stumbles upon him freebasing cocaine in the locker room. Given Drey's perceptive nature, she doesn't parse this through the lens of judgment. Instead, the two form a friendship built on mutual compassion, even though it requires a certain amount of vulnerability that isn't easy to navigate.
Drey's struggles back at home push her towards unsavory jobs like selling drugs, and Dan does his best to protect this kid from life's hardships. This is easier said than done, as Dan's quest for redemption is marred by self-doubt and the fear of codependence. Ebert sums up this complex central dynamic perfectly, which also explains the symbolism inherent in the titular wrestling hold:
"Dan himself is confused about his relationship to Drey. He knows he can't save the world; he just wants to do right by this one girl. But there are boundaries. He's her teacher, after all, not her friend. But Drey needs both, and she's not going to let job descriptions get in her way [...] Watching Dan teach — or some of the oral reports about history and politics delivered by his students — the proverbial line between the personal and the political becomes meaningless, because they can't help being one and the same."
"Half Nelson" is beautifully written and told, with Gosling and Epps belting out compelling performances that allow us to sympathize with both characters. A streak of loneliness runs through this heartbreaking film, but hope is offered without the need to sugarcoat human suffering.
"Half Nelson" is streaming on Prime Video.