Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Score To This Cult '60s Sci-Fi Comedy That Needs More Fans

There are plenty of movies that Roger Ebert loved that everyone should see at least once. But he also handed out some perplexing perfect scores in his time. The critic seemed to love Samuel L. Jackson's mediocre thriller "Lakeview Terrace," for example, even while all of his peers dismissed it. Ebert also gave a perfect score to an extremely weird fantasy-horror flick and even loved the controversial '70s Acid Western "El Topo." But when it came to his four-star review of "The President's Analyst," he and his fellow critics were aligned. The public, however, didn't seem to care all that much.

In his review, Roger Ebert praised Ted Flicker's 1967 satire as "one of the funniest movies of the year," ranking it alongside "The Graduate" and "Bedazzled," but this since-overlooked sci-fi satire is perhaps the most absurd of that bunch. It stars James Coburn as psychiatrist Dr. Sidney Schaefer, who's assigned to the United States president. After listening to the Commander-in-Chief's personal struggles, Shaefer finds himself stressed and overburdened. He soon escapes and embarks on an odyssey that sees him pursued by everyone from international spy agencies to the telephone company.

For Ebert and his fellow critics, it made for a lively satire that sent up the increasing paranoia at the heart of a post-John F. Kennedy assassination U.S. society and the conspiracy thriller itself, which would become a much more popular genre the following decade. In fact, "The President's Analyst" is not easily categorized, comprising about 10 different genres in one. It's a farce, a political thriller, a buddy comedy, a dark satire, and everything in between. Rather than coming off as muddled, however, according to Ebert, it made for one of the best films of the year.