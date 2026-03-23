Jury Duty Is Back For A Second Season — But Is The Prime Video Series Still Worth Watching?

The first season of Amazon Prime Video and Freevee's original series "Jury Duty" felt like a straight-up miracle. Created by "The Office" veterans Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky and released on the service in 2023, it was, in essence, a "nice" prank show in which regular guy Ronald Gladden participates in what he believes is mandatory jury duty. As Ronald rolls with increasingly wild punches — and accepts that the whole thing is being filmed for a documentary — viewers at home know that everyone except for Ronald is an actor, and this whole thing is meant to lightly freak him out while also encouraging him to be kind and make good choices.

When news broke that "Jury Duty" would get a second outing, I groaned. I loved the first season, and I genuinely didn't think a follow-up would be worth watching.

It's rare that this happens, but I am so happy to be so wrong.

"Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat" follows a familiar format: Everyone but one guy is an actor, and they make his surroundings stranger and stranger by the minute to essentially see how he'll react. When the first season premiered, actor James Marsden, who played an odious version of himself alongside Gladden, told Parade about Eisenberg and Stupnitsky's intentions. "What the producers told me at the beginning when they pitched it to me is that we're creating a hero's journey for this man," Marsden said, meaning that they hoped Gladden would rise to the occasion.

I genuinely can't believe they've done this and I can barely even figure out how, but in season 2 of "Jury Duty," they stuffed the proverbial lightning back into its also proverbial bottle and threw a kindly stranger into a demented company retreat ... and it's great.