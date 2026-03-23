Sinners Star Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Wants Huge Miami Vice Payday After Oscars Win

Michael B. Jordan has starred in so many hit films, it's astonishing. He most recently won an Oscar for playing the twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler's jazz-era vampire film "Sinners," which grossed over $370 million. Coogler and Jordan clearly work well together; the pair also made "Creed" in 2015, which grossed $173.6 million, and that film spawned two Jordan-starring sequels that grossed $214 million and $276 million, respectively.

Jordan also played the villainous Killmonger in Coogler's ultra-hit "Black Panther," which made $1.35 billion (!). Jordan's character even had a cameo in the follow-up, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which made over $859 million. Heck, Jordan even starred in the found-footage superhero movie "Chronicle" back in 2012, which made over $126 million on a $15 million budget. There's no doubting that Jordan is a valuable presence in Hollywood.

This is likely the reason why the actor asked for a pay increase to star in the upcoming film adaptation of "Miami Vice." The latest "Miami Vice" movie was announced back in October of 2025, with Jordan in talks (at the time) to play the character of Tubbs, with "F1" helmer Joseph Kosinski directing. The InSneider recently reported that Jordan may appear in "Miami Vice" but would like an $18 million paycheck for the gig. This is a reasonable demand, given the numbers listed above. Jordan knows his value, and the increased paycheck makes perfect sense. Especially since "Miami Vice" is a well-known I.P., and Kosinski also tends to direct hits ("F1" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were both blockbusters). It seems that Jordan's representative at his talent agency, James Farrell, told Jordan to pick up negotiations after Oscar night. Now that Jordan won, he was within his rights to ask for more money.