What Happened To The Cast Of The Miami Vice TV Series?

After being cast and immediately killed off in the pilot episode of "Miami Vice" (as Calderone drug cartel lieutenant Trini DeSoto), Martin Ferrero was asked to return to the series properly later on in the first season, this time as the charming con man-turned-informant Izzy Moreno. The character popped up fairly frequently throughout the rest of the show's run, last seen running a seminar scam alongside his partner Manny (Dean Stockwell) in the season 5 episode "Too Much, Too Late."

Ferrero landed another prominent recurring guest star role soon after "Miami Vice" ended on the short-lived NBC legal drama "Shannon's Deal," which ran for just two short seasons until 1991. At the movies, supporting roles in back-to-back Sylvester Stallone flops "Oscar" and the infamous "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" ultimately gave way to what is arguably his most well-known role outside Izzy in "Miami Vice," that of corporate attorney Donald Gennaro in Steven Spielberg's 1993 masterpiece "Jurassic Park" (pictured above). Ferrero's most recent on-screen performance as of writing is as a parody of Gennaro for a College Humor sketch in 2011 (in 2015, his voice was also used for the video game "LEGO Jurassic World").

Ferrero appeared in other films as well, including Barry Sonnenfeld's crime comedy "Get Shorty" and the acclaimed Michael Mann thriller "Heat" (both in 1995). He continued to guest star on popular television series (such as "The Practice," "The X-Files," and "Nash Bridges") through the '90s but largely left acting behind by 2001. He keeps a low public profile, but he has participated in interviews as recently as 2025.