Liam Neeson Played A Villain In A Beloved '80s Crime Thriller Series

Liam Neeson might be a household name now, but the inception of his career can be traced back to low-budget film/television titles and modest stage productions. In fact, filmmaker John Boorman ("Point Blank," "Deliverance") noticed Neeson's potential when he was on stage for "Of Mice and Men," which led to his film debut in the 1981 Arthurian saga, "Excalibur." Sure enough, "Excalibur" opened many doors for Neeson, and he starred in a handful of projects over the years, including 1986's "The Mission."

In that film, Neeson played a Catholic missionary in 18th-century South America alongside Robert De Niro and Jeremy Irons, and this small yet impactful role altered the trajectory of Neeson's acting career. You see, De Niro introduced Neeson to an American casting director while they were filming together, which allowed the latter to acquire a work visa in the U.S. and work his way up the ranks. The television role that facilitated this was "Miami Vice," where Neeson plays Sean Carroon, an IRA terrorist masquerading as a pacifist in the episode "When Irish Eyes Are Crying."

Neeson is not the only Hollywood A-lister who made a splash with an episodic appearance in "Miami Vice." Before his breakout performance in "Moonlighting," Bruce Willis also played a villain in one of the show's earlier episodes, cementing his knack for big, dramatic performances. In a similar vein, Neeson's guest role in this crime drama series highlights his startling screen presence, as his Sean Carroon is immediately compelling despite coming off as low-key and subtle. It's no surprise that the usually level-headed detective Gina (Saundra Santiago) is initially unable to clock Sean's duplicitous nature, falling head over heels for his sweet, sensitive facade. Overall, it's a great episode that showcases Neeson's talents in his pre-superstardom era while also featuring a decently crafted storyline that references The Troubles (a conflict covered in depth in the recent FX series "Say Nothing").

Without further ado, let's learn more about Sean Caroon as an episodic villain in "Miami Vice."