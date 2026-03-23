What Does Ready Or Not 2's Box Office Mean For The Future Of The Franchise?

The story of the weekend was unquestionably "Project Hail Mary." Starring Ryan Gosling, the sci-fi movie dominated the box office with an $80.5 million opening. However, that wasn't the only story of the weekend. Disney's Searchlight Pictures also released "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," the sequel to the 2019 horror/comedy "Ready or Not." And despite not making as big of a splash, it did similarly well for itself.

Directed once again by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the "Ready or Not" sequel opened to an estimated $9.1 million in theaters domestically, landing in fourth place. It additionally brought in $2.8 million overseas for an $11.9 million global debut. That said, the movie carries a reported $14 million production budget, meaning it was pretty cheap to make. Box office success is all relative, and, relatively speaking, this is a solid opening for a film of this size.

Despite hitting theaters nearly seven years after its predecessor, the "Ready or Not" sequel picks up with Grace (Samara Weaving) mere moments after she survived her deadly game with the Le Domas family. She then discovers that she's reached yet another level of this nightmare, with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) now at her side for another deadly gambit.

The opening weekend for "Ready or Not 2" looks better when we consider that horror fans have a lot to choose from right now. "Scream 7" has been dominating at the box office since it opened a few weeks ago, and it added another $4.3 million over the weekend (with $200 million worldwide just on the horizon). And let's not forget that "Undertone," "Send Help," and "The Bride!" are still around as well. So, does the "Ready or Not" property have a future beyond this sequel? The short answer is ... maybe.