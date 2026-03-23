Harry Potter TV Series Features The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Hogwarts Character
It's understandable that, when a series of directors and writers adapted Joanne "J.K." Rowling's bestselling books into movies all those years ago, some "Harry Potter" characters got left on the cutting room floor. Apparently, though, the "Harry Potter" TV series set to air on HBO will bring some of them into its narrative, including Peeves the Poltergeist.
On the social media platform X, Wizarding World Direct posted a video by influencer Kierra Lewis, who visited the show's main filming location, saw some of its sets being built, and talked to its lead creatives. Lewis also said they confirmed, to her, that Peeves will be in the TV show.
Several people were invited onto the set of the HARRY POTTER TV series
Kierra Lewis was one of them, and she's giving us a few sneak peeks at the set and costumes! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ikg7eFMeuT
— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) March 23, 2026
So, it seems that showrunner Francesca Gardiner (a "Succession" alum who will be joined by Mark Mylod) is apparently bringing some of those discarded characters back into play here, though I will definitely note here that we're only getting confirmation about Peeves. So, who is Peeves, precisely? Well, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry just so happens to be chock-full of ghosts; each Hogwarts house even has a ghost to call their own. (Nearly Headless Nick aligns himself with Gryffindor, the Bloody Baron with Slytherin, and so on.) Peeves exists outside of this binary, though, which is fitting for a poltergeist. Peeves' entire role, throughout the "Harry Potter" books, is to be an architect of chaos, causing constant issues around the castle and tormenting Hogwarts students as well as the school's cantankerous caretaker, Argus Filch. But who else might show up alongside Peeves?
Peeves will appear in the Harry Potter TV adaptation — will other discarded characters join him?
As the resident long-time "Harry Potter" fan here at /Film, I'll walk you through some other characters who might show up in this "Harry Potter" TV series that were cut from the movies. First off, though: Why would they show up in these adaptations if they were deemed non-essential enough to be cut from the original film franchise? Well, the "Harry Potter" TV series is set to devote one season to each of the seven original books, meaning they can reintroduce plotlines and characters cut from the movies.
It'll be great to see Peeves show up — and we'll see him early on, because he makes his very first appearance in the book version of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" if you don't live in the United States) as new students arrive at Hogwarts and he drops water balloons on them. (Notably, late British comedian Rik Mayall did film scenes as Peeves for the first movie directed by Chris Columbus, but we'd have to watch his three-hour cut of the film to see Mayall as the poltergeist.) Elsewhere, we've got a fully missing member of the Weasley family (Charlie, who works as a dragon tamer in Romania and never appears in the original movies), as well as Ministry of Magic official Ludo Bagman and Winky the House-Elf, both of whom play vital roles in the fourth book, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."
Only time will tell if some of these cut characters finally get a spotlight in the "Harry Potter" TV show; it'll premiere on HBO in 2027.