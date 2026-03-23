Harry Potter TV Series Features The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Hogwarts Character

It's understandable that, when a series of directors and writers adapted Joanne "J.K." Rowling's bestselling books into movies all those years ago, some "Harry Potter" characters got left on the cutting room floor. Apparently, though, the "Harry Potter" TV series set to air on HBO will bring some of them into its narrative, including Peeves the Poltergeist.

On the social media platform X, Wizarding World Direct posted a video by influencer Kierra Lewis, who visited the show's main filming location, saw some of its sets being built, and talked to its lead creatives. Lewis also said they confirmed, to her, that Peeves will be in the TV show.

Several people were invited onto the set of the HARRY POTTER TV series Kierra Lewis was one of them, and she's giving us a few sneak peeks at the set and costumes! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ikg7eFMeuT — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) March 23, 2026

So, it seems that showrunner Francesca Gardiner (a "Succession" alum who will be joined by Mark Mylod) is apparently bringing some of those discarded characters back into play here, though I will definitely note here that we're only getting confirmation about Peeves. So, who is Peeves, precisely? Well, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry just so happens to be chock-full of ghosts; each Hogwarts house even has a ghost to call their own. (Nearly Headless Nick aligns himself with Gryffindor, the Bloody Baron with Slytherin, and so on.) Peeves exists outside of this binary, though, which is fitting for a poltergeist. Peeves' entire role, throughout the "Harry Potter" books, is to be an architect of chaos, causing constant issues around the castle and tormenting Hogwarts students as well as the school's cantankerous caretaker, Argus Filch. But who else might show up alongside Peeves?