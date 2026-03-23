Harry Potter TV Series Set Videos Reveal Platform 9¾ & The Leaky Cauldron

As the "Harry Potter" TV series approaches, pictures of brand-new sets created for the HBO adaptation keep hitting social media — and now, we're getting a look at Platform 9¾, the fictional and magical platform at the very real King's Cross Station in London where young witches wizards head to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Beyond that, some fans got a first-hand look at a certain wizarding pub: the Leaky Cauldron.

X account Wizarding World Correct uploaded two posts with apparent looks at these super-important locations. Platform 9¾, of course, is where the "golden trio" of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger (played by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton in this forthcoming series) assemble to make their way to Hogwarts.

FIRST LOOK at the Platform 9 3/4 set for the HARRY POTTER TV series (via: janariva) pic.twitter.com/pLHnaPSUrG — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) March 23, 2026

Any "Harry Potter fan knows that Platform 9¾ is a massively important spot when it comes to the "Harry Potter" narrative, so it's pretty cool to get a look at it. Aside from its obvious utility, why is Platform 9¾ such a huge part of the story? Not only is it where the trio starts and begins each year at Hogwarts, but in the final book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Harry makes an enormous sacrifice in his fight against the Dark Lord Voldemort ... and instead of dying, he goes to some sort of limbo that looks exactly like the train station. Aside from Platform 9¾, though, we also got a key look at the Leaky Cauldron.