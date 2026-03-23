Harry Potter TV Series Set Videos Reveal Platform 9¾ & The Leaky Cauldron
As the "Harry Potter" TV series approaches, pictures of brand-new sets created for the HBO adaptation keep hitting social media — and now, we're getting a look at Platform 9¾, the fictional and magical platform at the very real King's Cross Station in London where young witches wizards head to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Beyond that, some fans got a first-hand look at a certain wizarding pub: the Leaky Cauldron.
X account Wizarding World Correct uploaded two posts with apparent looks at these super-important locations. Platform 9¾, of course, is where the "golden trio" of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger (played by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton in this forthcoming series) assemble to make their way to Hogwarts.
FIRST LOOK at the Platform 9 3/4 set for the HARRY POTTER TV series
(via: janariva) pic.twitter.com/pLHnaPSUrG
— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) March 23, 2026
Any "Harry Potter fan knows that Platform 9¾ is a massively important spot when it comes to the "Harry Potter" narrative, so it's pretty cool to get a look at it. Aside from its obvious utility, why is Platform 9¾ such a huge part of the story? Not only is it where the trio starts and begins each year at Hogwarts, but in the final book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Harry makes an enormous sacrifice in his fight against the Dark Lord Voldemort ... and instead of dying, he goes to some sort of limbo that looks exactly like the train station. Aside from Platform 9¾, though, we also got a key look at the Leaky Cauldron.
HBO's version of The Leaky Cauldron was also revealed to select fans
Some fans, pictured on another X post from Wizarding World Direct, got a pretty close look at the set for the wizarding pub The Leaky Cauldron ... and one of them even appeared to step "behind the bar."
"Leaky Cauldron – Room to rent"
FIRST LOOK at the Leaky Cauldron / Diagon Alley set for the HARRY POTTER TV series!
(via: capa_invisible, kierra_lewis1, @cacocardassi and janariva) pic.twitter.com/tZW93Wpcv7
— Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) March 23, 2026
Just like Platform 9¾, The Leaky Cauldron is a sort of magical pass-through. It's a small and non-descript pub tucked away in Muggle London (although, in the first book, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Harry does get the impression that non-magical Muggles can't see it), and in the backyard, a witch or wizard can tap specific bricks and head into Diagon Alley, a major magical thoroughfare filled with shops. (We got a look at the sets for Diagon Alley and the goblin-run bank Gringotts in early March 2026.) In the third book, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," Harry also seeks lodging at the Leaky Cauldron after he has to leave his Muggle aunt and uncle's home before school begins (because he accidentally blew up a visiting aunt), so even though the third season of this "Harry Potter" show is definitely a ways away, we'll see even more of this location then.
The "Harry Potter" TV series is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO, and each season will cover one book.