Harry Potter HBO Series Set Photos Reveal Diagon Alley (Including Gringotts)

An account on the social media platform X just posted some pretty clear shots of major "Harry Potter" sets created for the upcoming TV series, including shots of Diagon Alley and the wizarding bank Gringotts.

HBO is set to bring audiences back into the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" some time in 2027 with a series that uses each season to cover one of the books written by original series author Joanne "J.K." Rowling. Thanks to posts by Wizarding World Direct, which used Apple Maps drone photos to check out the site, we can get a pretty good glimpse at this particular magical thoroughfare, which wizards can access by picking a specific brick in a wall behind a nondescript London pub.

FIRST LOOK AT GRINGOTTS in the HARRY POTTER TV series 💰 Thanks to Apple Maps, we can see Diagon Alley, but above all Gringotts Wizarding Bank (Thanks to Abject_Lion_7435 for pointing this out on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/XYOHv7TRwm — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) March 6, 2026

We've already gotten looks at other sets for the forthcoming "Potter" series, including Privet Drive back in May 2025 (where the titular Harry, played in this series by Dominic McLaughlin, lives with his awful non-magical relatives, the Dursleys) and even Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its grounds earlier this year. With casting news dropping all the time and sets being spun out of whole cloth as if by magic, it's easy to see the "Harry Potter" TV series — spearheaded by "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod as showrunner and executive producer, respectively — taking shape. I think some of you might be asking one particular question, though ... and no, it's not "why are we even doing this," even though original franchise director Chris Columbus did publicly express a pretty similar sentiment. No, your question might be: "Why are they building all-new sets for a franchise we've already seen on screen?"