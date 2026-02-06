Harry Potter HBO TV Series Set Photos Reveal First Look At Hogwarts

The Daily Mail has published overhead shots of the set for the new "Harry Potter" TV series, and it sure seems like we're getting our first major look at some important features of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Brazilian "Harry Potter" fan Thiego Novais also posted the images on X:

The outlet ran a story that included aerial photos of several buildings, one of which definitely looks like the greenhouse occupied by magical professor Pomona Sprout (played in the original films by Miriam Margolyes, and by Sirine Saba in the forthcoming TV show). Another depicts an area that looks like the main Hogwarts courtyard, where the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione — initially portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, passing their proverbial torches to Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton — spend quite a bit of time.

There's also a really, really big tree stump, and we can probably assume that it's the base of the Whomping Willow, a super-powerful and quite violent tree that resides on Hogwarts' grounds and unlocks some secrets for the trio in the third book and film, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

We've seen bits and pieces of sets for the "Harry Potter" TV series (thanks to other aerial pictures) as it continues to take shape, and it's clear that Hogwarts, the main setting for the series that centers around the boy wizard, is nearly complete. So what else can we expect from the show?

