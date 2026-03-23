Reacher's Alan Ritchson Allegedly Beats Up Neighbor In Leaked Video, Conflicting Accounts Emerge
"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson has been filmed hitting a man in a residential neighborhood, but sources claim he didn't start the fight. As Jack Reacher, the actor has taken on everybody from arms dealers and terrorists to "Reacher" season 3's giant bruiser Paulie (Olivier Richters). As such, starting a fight with the man probably isn't advisable, but that's what appears to have happened during an altercation in a Nashville suburb.
Video has emerged of Ritchson striking a man twice as he's crouched on the floor while two younger onlookers sit on mini-bikes nearby. The event occurred in a Brentwood, Nashville neighborhood, where the alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, told TMZ he was hit "at least four times." But soon after the footage emerged, sources told the outlet that Taylor not only initiated the situation but ran into the street and caused Ritchson to fall from his bike.
In TMZ's initial report, Taylor alleged that on Saturday, March 21, 2026, Ritchson was riding his motorbike through their suburban neighborhood at high speed. The Brentwood resident admitted to using an obscene gesture and claimed that Ritchson did the same in return.
Then, on Sunday, March 22, Taylor said Ritchson sped past his house again, this time with two younger riders — reportedly the actor's children — on separate bikes. After Taylor told Ritchson to stop, he claims the "Reacher" star punched him in the face and kicked him, before trying to run him off on his bike. After this, Taylor said the confrontation continued, resulting in Ritchson hitting him in the back of the head and riding off. But a follow-up report by TMZ cites sources close to the actor as claiming he was pushed off his bike twice by Taylor before the video depicting this altercation started.
Sources claim Alan Ritchson was pushed off his bike before the fight started
The initial video of the altercation between Alan Ritchson and Ronnie Taylor appeared to depict the former as the aggressor. But in a more recent update from TMZ, sources claimed that Taylor "initiated and instigated" the event, running into the street in a "really aggressive" manner and causing Ritchson to fall from his bike. The actor reportedly suffered minor injuries from the fall.
Sources also claim that Taylor then baited Ritchson, daring the "Reacher" star to hit him while the actor remained composed. After Ritchson tried to get back on his bike and leave, however, Taylor allegedly pushed him off once again, leading to the physical altercation that was caught on-camera.
You might already be wondering who in their right mind would pick a fight with Jack Reacher. Not only did Ritchson send himself to the hospital trying to bulk up for "Reacher," he also just finished putting his body through immense physical stress for his 2026 Netflix sci-fi action spectacle "War Machine." On top of that, Ritchson previously claimed to have stopped a real-life car robbery, revealing during a 2024 interview that he witnessed a man breaking into a car before chasing him for four blocks and "toss[ing] him into a building." Put simply, then, challenging this man for whatever reason probably isn't the best idea.
/Film has reached out to Ritchson's reps for comment.