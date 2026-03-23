The Project Hail Mary LEGO Set Is An Impressive Feat Of Plastic Brick Engineering
"Project Hail Mary" is the latest triumph from directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller. The duo, along with screenwriter Drew Goddard, have turned Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel of the same name into a crowd-pleasing hit that immediately deserves to be called one of the best sci-fi movies of all time (to quote the review by yours truly).
The film follows scientist turned astronaut Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) as he's tasked with trying to figure out how to stop a microorganism from eating the sun and setting Earth towards a disastrous future. While on a mission that takes him to the distant Tau Ceti solar system, he encounters an alien (one he comes to call Rocky) whose planet is also facing the same problem, and the two must work together to save their respective stars.
Of course, since Lord & Miller also provided us with a dose of pure imagination in the form of the surprisingly outstanding "The LEGO Movie" back in 2014, it only makes sense that the filmmakers convinced the LEGO building brick company to give "Project Hail Mary" its own collectible LEGO set. But this one isn't necessarily geared towards kids as much as adult collectors, especially due to the slick engineering executed in the set that allows the titular spaceship to move and spin to replicate the creation of artificial gravity.
LEGO sent the "Project Hail Mary" set over for me to build, and I must say that it's one of the most unique and impressively engineered building brick systems that I've put together, largely because of how it replicates the aforementioned spaceship movement while still maintaining a sleek appearance.
Let's take a closer look at the "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set below.
The Project Hail Mary LEGO set creates its own gravity
In "Project Hail Mary," the scientists behind a mission to save Earth from a cosmic calamity have to figure out how to make certain lab equipment work in the zero gravity environment of outer space. That means the ship at the center of the movie has to create its own gravity. In order to do that, the ship has been designed to allow for the creation of artificial gravity by way of centrifugal force. The ship spins in space in order to simulate the effects of gravity in rotating systems.
LEGO was able to replicate the design of the ship so that the spinning used to create the centrifugal force could be activated with the simple turn of a crank. The ship's lab module rotates and shifts position before the entire ship begins to rotate, just like it does in the movie. Take a look below.
The #ProjectHailMary #LEGO set is so cool! Check out this awesome engineering! pic.twitter.com/L7rLTrvGmL
— Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) March 23, 2026
Adding a nice aesthetic touch is that the green plastic ring that secures the rotation guidance, which essentially looks like a simple planet outline in the background. In "Project Hail Mary," a planet in the Tau Ceti system may hold the key to stopping the microorganism known as Astrophage from eating Earth's sun. That planet is a vibrant neon green sphere with various swirling storm systems visible from space, so the plastic circle that keeps the ship on its rotation track makes for a cool design choice.
Even though the design of the ship is a micro-scale version of the "Project Hail Mary" ship, it still comes with regularly sized minifigures, including a buildable version of Rocky.
Grace and Rocky save stars as LEGO minifigures
The LEGO minifigures are truly iconic, and Ryan Gosling makes his debut as a buildable Ryland Grace in his red astronaut suit. But the best part of the minifigure assembly is Rocky, Grace's alien buddy named for his rock-like appearance.
In addition to Rocky's multiple limbs, he also comes with some cool accessories, such as a tablet and the device that he creates in order to be able to see information on screens. Since Rocky uses echo location to see, he can't detect details on flat surfaces, but he creates a tool that allows him to see what he otherwise wouldn't be able to.
What's particularly great about the minifigures included is that they come with their own little display stand that recreates the scene in which Grace and Rocky first meet, with a little window between them.
However, those same building brick display stands can also be situated on the display of the "Project Hail Mary" spaceship to show off this neat little collectible.
The "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set is available to buy now for $99.99.