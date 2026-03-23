The Project Hail Mary LEGO Set Is An Impressive Feat Of Plastic Brick Engineering

"Project Hail Mary" is the latest triumph from directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller. The duo, along with screenwriter Drew Goddard, have turned Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel of the same name into a crowd-pleasing hit that immediately deserves to be called one of the best sci-fi movies of all time (to quote the review by yours truly).

The film follows scientist turned astronaut Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) as he's tasked with trying to figure out how to stop a microorganism from eating the sun and setting Earth towards a disastrous future. While on a mission that takes him to the distant Tau Ceti solar system, he encounters an alien (one he comes to call Rocky) whose planet is also facing the same problem, and the two must work together to save their respective stars.

Of course, since Lord & Miller also provided us with a dose of pure imagination in the form of the surprisingly outstanding "The LEGO Movie" back in 2014, it only makes sense that the filmmakers convinced the LEGO building brick company to give "Project Hail Mary" its own collectible LEGO set. But this one isn't necessarily geared towards kids as much as adult collectors, especially due to the slick engineering executed in the set that allows the titular spaceship to move and spin to replicate the creation of artificial gravity.

LEGO sent the "Project Hail Mary" set over for me to build, and I must say that it's one of the most unique and impressively engineered building brick systems that I've put together, largely because of how it replicates the aforementioned spaceship movement while still maintaining a sleek appearance.

Let's take a closer look at the "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set below.