Frank Sinatra Had Nothing But Hatred For The Greatest Gangster Story Ever Made

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Francis Ford Coppola was nearly fired during production of "The Godfather" due to his contentious relationship with producer Bob Evans. What the director couldn't have anticipated, however, is that he'd also stoke the ire of one of the great musical artists of the 20th Century. It seems Frank Sinatra wasn't a fan of Coppola's film, or the 1969 Mario Puzo novel on which it was based. Why? Well, mostly because the character of Johnny Fontane seemed to be an avatar for the singer, depicting him as someone with significant mob ties who indulged in some shady Hollywood dealings.

The legendary crooner was well-known to have been affiliated with organized crime groups in what was one of the great ironies of a man known for his sensitive renditions of such beloved standards as "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" and "One for My Baby." He also delivered one of the all-time great acting performances by musicians in 1953's "From Here to Eternity." But just because Sinatra was an artist, doesn't mean he didn't have a dark side. In fact, his casting in "From Here to Eternity" was allegedly one example of that dark side manifesting in his show business career, and ultimately one of the reasons Ol' Blue Eyes wasn't a fan of either Puzo's book or Coppola's adaptation.

Sinatra always played down his connection to organized crime, but as revealed in his extensive FBI file — which covers 40 years of surveillance — he was at least friends with multiple high-ranking members. As noted by History.com, that file includes accounts of "a Godfather-style appearance" at the wedding of Jean Bruno, daughter of Philadelphia mob boss Angelo Bruno. But just because he was friends with mobsters, doesn't mean Sinatra liked advertising it.