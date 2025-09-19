15 Best Acting Performances By Musicians In Movies

When you really think about it, it makes perfect sense that musicians would be capable of putting in some pretty solid work on the big screen. After all, a huge part of their success relies on their performance abilities, and the charisma that made them so popular is often easily transferred into a strong stage presence. But that isn't always the case — we've seen more than our fair share of musicians who have no business trying their hand at acting.

Still, these missteps make the standout performances from musicians all the more impressive. Whether they're inhabiting a role that features their musical talents heavily or swinging for the fences with a character that's totally different from themselves, these singers and rock stars have acquitted themselves admirably on screen. And although not all of them have parlayed their cinematic success into a full-time career as an actor, we still have to give them a hearty round of applause for stretching themselves as performers and going out of their comfort zones in a massively public way.