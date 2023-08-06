How A From Here To Eternity Rumor Inspired The Godfather's Most Shocking Scene

It's hard to believe it's been 70 years since Fred Zinneman's "From Here to Eternity" came out. Not that we were all there of course, but time has been really kind to the all-star, Best Picture-winning drama. Unlike many of the rah-rah war films emerging from America during and post-World War II, "From Here to Eternity" argues not that war is hell — since most of the movie takes place during peace time — but that men, even in the army, are subconsciously determined to make life hell whether there's a war on or not.

Montgomery Clift, Burt Lancaster, and Frank Sinatra star as soldiers stationed in Hawaii immediately prior to World War II, whose stubborn pride and barely contained insecurities lead directly to many avoidable tragedies. Clift plays Private Prewitt, a formerly promising boxer who refuses to box again after accidentally blinding a fellow soldier, and endures criminal abuse just because his captain wants a champion boxer in his regiment. Burt Lancaster plays First Sergeant Warden, who is having an affair with his commanding officer's wife, Karen (Deborah Kerr), but constantly self-sabotages his career, ruining his chances of running away with her.

Then of course there's Frank Sinatra, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as Private Maggio, a friendly gambler and ne'er-do-well who starts a feud with the wrong man, Fats (Ernest Borgnine), who runs the stockade — a place where Maggio seems destined to eventually go. It was a role that helped transform Frank Sinatra's image from a crooner who sometimes acts to a respectable dramatic actor in his own right, and one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

And according to Hollywood legend, Frank Sinatra might have got the part by calling in a favor from the mob, inspiring the notorious and horrifying "horse head" scene from "The Godfather."