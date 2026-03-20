HBO's The Last Of Us Season 3 Casts Yara And Lev (And It's Bound To Be Controversial)
Despite a bit of a behind-the-scenes shakeup involving video game creator Neil Druckmann's exit, HBO is moving forward with season 3 of "The Last of Us," and it promises to be a very different outing from last time. Unlike seasons 1 and 2, which predominantly focused on main protagonist Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as she met and eventually lost her father figure Joel (Pedro Pascal), this next one will take its cues from the second half of the sequel game "The Last of Us: Part II" and follow the (supposedly) villainous Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever in the adaptation. That means shifting the perspective all the way around to a new cast of characters, some of whom we met in season 2 and some of whom we'll be meeting in live-action for the first time.
Two of those latter roles have just been cast, according to Deadline. Gamers have been waiting with baited breath to see who HBO would hire for the characters of Yara and Lev, two young Seraphites (an antagonist faction from the games) that Abby encounters over the course of her travels. Of the two, Lev takes on a particularly sizable role and also happens to be a transgender boy — a key detail that factors heavily into his feelings and motivations as a character. In a bit of a head-scratching move, HBO may be courting controversy with its latest casting decision. "Bridgerton" actor Michelle Mao has been cast as the character of Yara, while "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" scene-stealer Kyriana Kratter will portray Lev.
And now for the controversy: Kratter is a cisgender girl now tasked with portraying a transgender boy. Although Deadline notes that "HBO held an inclusive casting call for the role," this isn't likely to curtail any potential backlash.
Did HBO make a mistake casting Kyriana Kratter as Lev in The Last Of Us season 3?
Are you telling me that HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation is inspiring some passionate hot takes and possibly finding itself in hot water? That can't be right. Next you're going to tell me that there are mold monsters and deeply complex explorations into the darkest parts of humanity. The series has certainly had a knack for stirring up a hornet's nest since its debut in early 2023, though not quite for reasons like this. As much as fans made their feelings known about the casting of Kaitlyn Dever not matching Abby's physique in the game, this latest development has significantly more fuel to its fire.
As gamers know, the additions of Yara and Lev into the mix complicates our preconceptions of the story. The sibling duo stand in stark contrast to most other Seraphites, with Lev in particular featuring one of the more compelling backstories of any character in either game. (Slight spoilers for the game and presumably "The Last of Us" season 3 will follow.) Born as "Lily" to highly religious Seraphite parents, Lev's chosen name reflects his struggles with gender dysphoria throughout adolescence. His acceptance of his identity as a transgender boy — and the wedge this drives between the siblings and their larger Seraphite community — is an integral part of their arcs in the game. Deadline makes passing mention of the fact that Lev is intended to be a transgender boy in the series, as well ... but this only makes the casting of a cisgender actress all the more questionable.
To be clear, this in no way reflects poorly on Kyriana Kratter. A highlight of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" as the tech-loving KB, she's not exactly an established talent who has the privilege of turning down high-profile, lucrative roles. As for HBO? We have questions.