HBO's The Last Of Us Season 3 Casts Yara And Lev (And It's Bound To Be Controversial)

Despite a bit of a behind-the-scenes shakeup involving video game creator Neil Druckmann's exit, HBO is moving forward with season 3 of "The Last of Us," and it promises to be a very different outing from last time. Unlike seasons 1 and 2, which predominantly focused on main protagonist Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as she met and eventually lost her father figure Joel (Pedro Pascal), this next one will take its cues from the second half of the sequel game "The Last of Us: Part II" and follow the (supposedly) villainous Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever in the adaptation. That means shifting the perspective all the way around to a new cast of characters, some of whom we met in season 2 and some of whom we'll be meeting in live-action for the first time.

Two of those latter roles have just been cast, according to Deadline. Gamers have been waiting with baited breath to see who HBO would hire for the characters of Yara and Lev, two young Seraphites (an antagonist faction from the games) that Abby encounters over the course of her travels. Of the two, Lev takes on a particularly sizable role and also happens to be a transgender boy — a key detail that factors heavily into his feelings and motivations as a character. In a bit of a head-scratching move, HBO may be courting controversy with its latest casting decision. "Bridgerton" actor Michelle Mao has been cast as the character of Yara, while "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" scene-stealer Kyriana Kratter will portray Lev.

And now for the controversy: Kratter is a cisgender girl now tasked with portraying a transgender boy. Although Deadline notes that "HBO held an inclusive casting call for the role," this isn't likely to curtail any potential backlash.