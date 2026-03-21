Chuck Norris' Best Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes
If you grew up in the United States during the 1970s and/or 1980s, there wasn't a more reliable producer of junk food martial arts cinema than Chuck Norris. From the moment he delivered a fatal flying kick through the windshield of a car in "Good Guys Wear Black," Norris was set to become a homegrown American kung fu star. He was nowhere near as dynamic or charismatic as Bruce Lee, but someone had to fill the void left after Lee's unexpected death, and Hollywood preferred a butt-kicker with a semi-stoic Clint Eastwood vibe over the far more talented and rambunctiously entertaining Jackie Chan.
This isn't to say Norris was a bore. He was the real deal as a martial artist. After getting off to a rough start in international competition, Norris honed his skill and held the Professional Middleweight Karate title for six years. Lee was impressed by Norris' expertise, so he helped to launch the latter's career in movies.
That career wasn't necessarily distinguished, but Norris was nevertheless a hugely popular B-movie action star. And since the Hong Kong-based Golden Harvest couldn't get a nationwide foothold in the U.S., he was close to the only show in town until next-gen martial arts stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal emerged. (Black martial artists/actors Jim Kelly and Steve James deserved so much better.)
In the wake of Norris' death at the age of 86, you'll see a lot of people claiming the guy never made a good movie. I disagree. "Code of Silence" is a legitimately effective cop thriller from "The Fugitive" director Andrew Davis, while Norris' Cannon films are vintage '80s schlock. However, judging by its 87% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics believe he did his best work opposite Lee in 1972's "The Way of the Dragon."
Bruce Lee brought out the best in Chuck Norris
"The Way of the Dragon" was the first film made by Concord Production, Inc., the production company Bruce Lee founded with Golden Harvest's Raymond Chow. The star had never been more invested in the success of a movie, so it's curious that he would depart from the serious tone of his previous hits, "The Big Boss" and "Fists of Fury," to make a comedic action flick.
Lee wrote and directed the movie, which is set in Rome and finds Hong Kong immigrants getting muscled by a local criminal outfit seeking to shut down their restaurant. Unable to fend off the gangsters by themselves, a relative sends help in the form of martial arts badass Tang Lung (Lee). It's quickly apparent that these thugs are no match for Tang, but they're not about to lay down to this one-man army. This leads to a bang-up third act where a diverse crew of top-notch martial artists are recruited to beat the stuffing out of Tang.
This is basically a video game scenario where Tang has to defeat some formidable bosses before squaring off against the final boss. In "Way of the Dragon," Tang's ultimate opponent is Colt (Chuck Norris), a renowned American fighter whom we quickly learn is every bit Tang's equal. Colt gives Tang a pretty good thrashing at the outset of their duel, and Norris' skill is so evident that we totally buy him as a worthy combatant. But while he knocks Tang down a few times, our hero expresses annoyance rather than fear. After getting bloodied and bruised, Tang steps it up and, in a masterfully choreographed slow-motion oner, dodges all of Colt's punches and kicks. He dominates the rest of the fight until ending it by breaking Colt's neck.
Chuck Norris knew his lane as a movie star
Chuck Norris doesn't have to do much acting in "The Way of the Dragon" (released as "Return of the Dragon" in the U.S.), but he has fun gloating over his early success. Bruce Lee, meanwhile, seems to be energized to be sharing the screen with a great fighter and a friend. As such, they deliver a brawl for the ages.
But whereas Lee expressed an interest in exploring the martial arts philosophy he was developing through Jeet Kun Do, Norris was determined to become an action star. Between 1978's "Good Guys Wear Black" and "The Delta Force," he made a load of silly but, for the most part, undeniably entertaining programmers. If you've a taste for unabashed '80s cheese, "An Eye for an Eye," "Silent Rage," and "Forced Vengeance" are filling fromage, while "Lone Wolf McQuade" is an honest-to-god good movie (with a great score by Francesco De Masi) that pits Norris against "Kung Fu" star David Carradine.
Norris' movies got bloodier and sleazier when he hooked up with Cannon. His films with proficient B-movie maestro Joseph Zito, "Missing in Action" and "Invasion U.S.A.," are must-watches for gorehounds. Yes, they're morally repellant, but they're far too ridiculous to be truly offensive.
Outside of his amusing cameo in "Dodgeball," I had no use for Norris after "The Delta Force" — not just because he became more outspoken politically (his homophobia was particularly galling), but because he stopped working with capable directors. Suddenly, his movies were awful on every level. Still, when he was just a martial arts star, I enjoyed his work. And I never had more fun watching him show off his gift for physical combat than in "Way of the Dragon" (which is available to stream for free at Kanopy).