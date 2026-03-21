Chuck Norris' Best Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

If you grew up in the United States during the 1970s and/or 1980s, there wasn't a more reliable producer of junk food martial arts cinema than Chuck Norris. From the moment he delivered a fatal flying kick through the windshield of a car in "Good Guys Wear Black," Norris was set to become a homegrown American kung fu star. He was nowhere near as dynamic or charismatic as Bruce Lee, but someone had to fill the void left after Lee's unexpected death, and Hollywood preferred a butt-kicker with a semi-stoic Clint Eastwood vibe over the far more talented and rambunctiously entertaining Jackie Chan.

This isn't to say Norris was a bore. He was the real deal as a martial artist. After getting off to a rough start in international competition, Norris honed his skill and held the Professional Middleweight Karate title for six years. Lee was impressed by Norris' expertise, so he helped to launch the latter's career in movies.

That career wasn't necessarily distinguished, but Norris was nevertheless a hugely popular B-movie action star. And since the Hong Kong-based Golden Harvest couldn't get a nationwide foothold in the U.S., he was close to the only show in town until next-gen martial arts stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal emerged. (Black martial artists/actors Jim Kelly and Steve James deserved so much better.)

In the wake of Norris' death at the age of 86, you'll see a lot of people claiming the guy never made a good movie. I disagree. "Code of Silence" is a legitimately effective cop thriller from "The Fugitive" director Andrew Davis, while Norris' Cannon films are vintage '80s schlock. However, judging by its 87% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics believe he did his best work opposite Lee in 1972's "The Way of the Dragon."