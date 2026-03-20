Chuck Norris' Dodgeball Cameo Came Together After One Key Move By Ben Stiller

Even in the pantheon of all-time great celebrity cameos, not just anyone can claim to have outshined the rest of the movie in a single scene. Chuck Norris wasn't just anyone, of course, making his sudden passing that much harder to accept. But as the internet inevitably floods with heartfelt memorials and corny memes in equal measure, it's worth looking back at one of his most beloved (and surprising) appearances on the big screen — one that neatly sums up just how titanic of a figure Norris truly was in a certain era of pop culture.

When "Dodgeball" premiered in 2004 (sorry, make that "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story"), the irony of the title was only magnified by its all-star cast. A murderer's row of Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Rip Torn, Christine Taylor, Jason Bateman, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, and Justin Long is nothing to sneeze at, to say nothing of the many other cameos that include "Star Trek" legend William Shatner, professional cyclist Lance Armstrong (prior to his doping scandal, of course), and David Hasselhoff. Yet, in the span of just one pitch-perfect reaction shot, Norris stood head and shoulders above them all.

In the end, Norris had Stiller to thank for making it possible to steal the show. In a 2007 interview with Empire (republished in 2012), Norris opened up about how this cameo came to be ... and how persistent Stiller was in making this happen:

"I was in L.A. when they asked me to do the cameo — I said no at first because it was a three-hour drive down to Long Beach. Then Ben Stiller calls. He goes, 'Chuck, please, you've got to do this for me!' My wife said he should send a helicopter for me and that's what happened."

Sending that helicopter certainly paid off.