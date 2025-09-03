Star Trek Lead William Shatner Delivered One Of His Best Cameos In This Hit Comedy

Early in his career, William Shatner took a workman's approach to acting. Though he was considered a tremendously talented actor during his time at the prestigious Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario (where he impressed his colleague Christopher Plummer), once Shatner moved to New York City and, ultimately, Los Angeles, he made himself incredibly available. While he booked respectable work in major feature films like Richard Brooks' "The Brothers Karamazov" and Stanley Kramer's "Judgment at Nuremberg," he worked willingly and steadily in television — which, in the 1950s and '60s, was viewed as a haven for actors who couldn't quite crack the Hollywood nut.

On the one hand, this is admirable. There is no shame in being a working actor, someone who, upon finishing a project, doesn't get picky and turn down roles while looking to ascend the showbiz ladder. Many great actors take this approach, like Samuel L. Jackson, Keith David, and Eric Roberts (who, it's been said, makes a movie on the way home from making a movie); any director would be thrilled to work with these performers, but these guys know from lean times and won't turn their nose up at a paycheck.

So while Shatner could've afforded to be a little more precious about the roles offered him after working with A-listers like Brooks and Kramer (and he had the privilege to do so unlike Jackson and David, who, as Black men making their bones in the 1970s and '80s, could not count on a juicy part every time out in a very white industry), he instead turned in occasionally superlative performances on shows like "The Twilight Zone," "The Outer Limits," and "The Fugitive." Had the film been better received initially, he probably could've used his portrayal of a rabble-rousing racist in Roger Corman's "The Intruder" (arguably a career-best for both artists) to bolster his case for big-screen stardom, but he preferred to keep himself busy doing guest roles in "Route 66," "The Defenders," and "Burke's Law."

When Shatner booked the part of Captain James T. Kirk in Gene Roddenberry's revolutionary science fiction series "Star Trek," he basically stopped acting, with few exceptions, and riffed or goofed on this character for the rest of his career. And once his services were no longer required in the "Star Trek" movies, he generally reverted to self-parody. Sometimes, this was fun (he's by far the best thing in "Airplane II: The Sequel"). And he was certainly a delight in the surprise comedy smash of 2004, "Dodgeball."