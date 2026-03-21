Why Chuck Norris Rejected A Role In Bruce Lee's Final Movie

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Robert Clouse's martial arts classic "Enter the Dragon" was released in Hong Kong on July 26, 1973, only six days after its star, Bruce Lee, died rather suddenly at the age of 32. "Enter the Dragon" would become the most celebrated film in the actor's filmography, and ensure that Bruce Lee, already admired, would be canonized as a legend. Several Bruce Lee projects were released posthumously, including "Game of Death" (which was unfinished when Lee passed), Ti Tang's "Fist of Unicorn" (which Lee only provided the stunt and fight direction for), and Richard Moore's "Circle of Iron" (which Lee co-wrote). But if we're being technical, "Enter the Dragon" was Lee's final complete film. It was notoriously hard to make.

The story of "Enter the Dragon" is universally well-known, mostly because it was ripped off or reinterpreted for an entire generation's worth of action flicks and video games. Lee plays a character named Lee, who teaches martial arts at a Shaolin temple. He is recruited by the British government to infiltrate the criminal underworld of the evil Han (Shih Kien). Luckily, Han is hosting a martial arts tournament on his secret island, and Lee can sneak in as an entrant. Call me crazy, but I think there's going to be a fracas.

Han's bodyguard was a dude named O'Hara (Bob Wall), and Lee had a personal connection to him. O'Hara, it seems, is responsible for the death of his sister. Bruce Lee originally wanted the late Chuck Norris for the role, but Norris, who had previously worked with Lee on the 1972 film "The Way of the Dragon," refused. According to Matthew Polly's biography, "Bruce Lee: A Life," Norris turned down the role because he didn't want to be seen losing a fight to Bruce Lee for a second time.