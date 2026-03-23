Project Hail Mary Feels Like A Stealth Prequel To This 2000s Sci-Fi Movie

Amaze, amaze, amaze! There are spoilers ahead for "Project Hail Mary."

"Project Hail Mary" rules, and it might just be one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. It's funny, heartfelt, features a stellar performance by Ryan Gosling, one of the best movie duos of 2026 so far, and an ending that brings to mind the movie "Life."

Remember "Life?" The very real 2017 sci-fi/horror movie about an alien parasite killing a crew of astronauts played by Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Rebecca Ferguson? Remember how, for a brief moment, we thought it might legitimately be a prequel to the first "Venom" movie? Well, get ready to believe again, because "Project Hail Mary" also feels like a stealth prequel, specifically to director Danny Boyle's "Sunshine."

"Sunshine" is, of course, the 2007 sci-fi thriller film that stars Cillian Murphy and almost (and should have) spawned a trilogy. It takes place in a dystopian future where Earth's sun is dying, causing a global freeze that threatens to wipe out humanity. Thus, a crew of astronauts head out to literally explode a super-powerful bomb in the Sun and reignite it.

"Project Hail Mary" ends in a way that feels directly connected to Boyle's 2007 sci-fi thriller. In the film, an alien microorganism known as "Astrophage" somehow infects the Sun, causing it to dim to the point where it will cool down the Earth to catastrophic levels. In the movie, Gosling's science teacher turned astronaut Ryland Grace finds an alien life form that can destroy the Astrophage and sends it to Earth. We then see the head of the Hail Mary project receive this cure on a ship navigating what looks like a frozen ocean. The Astrophage problem may have been solved, but the Sun has still diminished. See where I'm going with this?