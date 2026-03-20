Why Project Hail Mary's Most Disturbing Book Moment Was Cut From The Movie [Exclusive]

Adapting a story from one medium to another is an art, and a tricky one at that. Whether it's adapting a comic book into a TV series, a film, or a video game, various concessions and omissions must be made. It feels like the current era of IP-crazy media has largely forgotten this, with millions of fans getting up in arms about particular elements of the story they're obsessed with becoming altered or fully deleted in an adaptation. The response to facing such a reality is what separates the fans from the artists, for it's the artists who realize that, as much as they also love these elements they wish to retain, everything has to serve the greater whole and work within the constraints of the medium.

Andy Weir's novel "Project Hail Mary" has gained a passionate fan following since its publication in 2021. Although the novel has an engaging premise perfect for a feature film adaptation, it's sprawling enough that no single movie would have space to include everything seen in its 496 pages. This was the dilemma faced by Drew Goddard, who was tasked with adapting Weir's novel for the film version directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Even though Goddard had adapted Weir before (for Ridley Scott's film "The Martian"), "Project Hail Mary" has its own unique tone.

Maintaining control over that tone is part of what led Goddard to cut the most disturbing subplot seen in Weir's book from the movie at the script stage, in which the world's governments decide to nuke Antarctica to keep Earth alive long enough for the Hail Mary mission to work. Though Goddard tried to keep it in, the issue came down, of course, to a matter of space.