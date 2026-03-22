The Madison Doubles Down On A Major Criticism Of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone
Taylor Sheridan's shows are often very character-driven. Heck, Sheridan himself admits that "Yellowstone" has no plot, as he wants the characters to dictate the story — not the other way around. Be that as it may, his naysayers might argue that "Yellowstone's" lack of plot-driven storytelling is a bad thing, but that's a matter of opinion. Still, these critics probably won't enjoy "The Madison," as it doubles down on Sheridan's disinterest in letting plots drive his stories forward.
Not a lot happens in "The Madison." The story goes like this: Preston Clyburn (Kurt Russell) dies, and his New York-based family heads to Montana to bury him and heal. They eventually return to the Big Apple for a memorial service, and that's it. "The Madison" is a hangout series about grief — one where characters ruminate and spin in circles rather than move forward. It doesn't even have "Yellowstone"-style gunfights to add some oomph to the proceedings.
"The Madison" season 1 ends with the implication that the second installment will be more of the same. Preston's wife, Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer), returns to Montana even more grief-stricken than before, seemingly set to remain in the cabin she and her family spent most of the first season in. Sheridan is in no rush to find a resolution, and I'd argue that "The Madison" deserves credit for that.
The Madison's lack of plot isn't a bad thing
Taylor Sheridan believes critics of "Yellowstone" are put off by the show's simplicity. With that series, he was mostly interested in exploring characters with different points of view and their lifestyles. The neo-Western also delves into rural life in Montana, with ranching and cowboying as major parts of its story. All of these things apply to "The Madison" as well, but Sheridan approaches them from a different angle here.
"The Madison" shows that Taylor Sheridan is willing to take risks. In the past, his character-focused stories have been punctuated by exciting action sequences and soap opera-esque melodrama, lending them an outlandish quality. "The Madison," meanwhile, keeps its cowboy boots firmly planted, creating a sense of realism that feels refreshing in the Sheridan-Verse.
With "The Madison," Sheridan has created a show about people going through something relatable. It might not win over critics of his style, and fans of "Yellowstone" might even be put off by the absence of gunfights, but the creator deserves praise for telling his story on his own terms. Besides, who needs a plot when we can watch compelling characters bask in Montana's scenic beauty instead?
"The Madison" is available to stream on Paramount+.