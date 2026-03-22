The Madison Doubles Down On A Major Criticism Of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan's shows are often very character-driven. Heck, Sheridan himself admits that "Yellowstone" has no plot, as he wants the characters to dictate the story — not the other way around. Be that as it may, his naysayers might argue that "Yellowstone's" lack of plot-driven storytelling is a bad thing, but that's a matter of opinion. Still, these critics probably won't enjoy "The Madison," as it doubles down on Sheridan's disinterest in letting plots drive his stories forward.

Not a lot happens in "The Madison." The story goes like this: Preston Clyburn (Kurt Russell) dies, and his New York-based family heads to Montana to bury him and heal. They eventually return to the Big Apple for a memorial service, and that's it. "The Madison" is a hangout series about grief — one where characters ruminate and spin in circles rather than move forward. It doesn't even have "Yellowstone"-style gunfights to add some oomph to the proceedings.

"The Madison" season 1 ends with the implication that the second installment will be more of the same. Preston's wife, Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer), returns to Montana even more grief-stricken than before, seemingly set to remain in the cabin she and her family spent most of the first season in. Sheridan is in no rush to find a resolution, and I'd argue that "The Madison" deserves credit for that.