How Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Feels About The Show's Negative Reviews

Some critics argue that "Yellowstone" lost its way as the series progressed. Others believe that creator Taylor Sheridan ruined "Yellowstone" season 5 when he gave his character, Travis Wheatley, a more prominent on-screen role and partied with supermodels because why not? However, some people are of the opinion that "Yellowstone" was a bad show from the outset, claiming that it lacks a focused story and plot. Sheridan addressed those naysayers in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter and explained his mindset in regard to the show's storytelling.

"It has no plot, really. [...] Don't take my land, I want your land. In that, I have a lot of opportunities to poke fun, but also kind of point out different points of views, and kind of really study a way of life and a world. There's a lot of defiance in the way I do it."

Sheridan added that "Yellowstone" is the type of series that was made for critics to dislike, noting that many of them were confused by its success. With the neo-Western drama, he set out to make a show that shattered Hollywood conventions, and he always knew it wouldn't be everyone's cup of tea.