The Madison Episode 4 Continues The Most Annoying Trend Of The Taylor Sheridan Series

"The Madison" might be Taylor Sheridan's most quietly intimate show yet, but it sure isn't above bashing big city life. The show seemed to have a strangely outdated view of New York City when the first three episodes debuted on March 14, 2026, and now the final three episodes continue this bizarre trend.

Sheridan proved he was ready to take risks with episode 1 of "The Madison." The "Yellowstone" creator seemingly swapped melodrama for melancholy with his latest series, opting for a protracted exploration of grief that felt unlike anything he'd made prior. What's more, "The Madison" set itself apart from "Yellowstone" in one major way. Whereas Sheridan's popular neo-Western portrayed big city folk as greedy land-grabbers, "The Madison" renders the Clyburn family as real, multi-faceted people, as vulnerable to every sharp pang of grief as anyone else.

But while Sheridan's latest effort is undoubtedly refreshing, it also had a strangely unenlightened streak to it. This was most obvious in the way in which it depicted life in the Clyburns' hometown of New York City. Now, with episode 4 of the new series, we're told that cycling in the Big Apple is basically impossible because of rampant crime, raising the question of whether Sheridan has spent too much time on the ranch to really know what's going on in the places he's writing about.