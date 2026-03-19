Ryan Reynolds And Rosario Dawson's Forgotten 2014 Thriller Blows Up On Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and Rosario Dawson were legitimate film stars in 2014, but they had yet to prove they could carry a studio movie on their own. While they were seeking the role that would vault them over the top into superstardom, they were able to take parts in smaller, independent films that showcased their acting chops in the hopes that they could bolster their careers via awards season success.

Enter "The Captive." Directed by celebrated Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan (who co-wrote the screenplay with David Fraser), the 2014 thriller concerns the kidnapping of nine-year-old Cassandra Lane (Alexia Fast) by a child pornographer known only as Mika (Kevin Durand). The officers in charge of the investigation, Nicole Dunlap (Dawson) and Jeffrey Cornwall (Scott Speedman), initially lean toward Cassandra's father, Matthew (Reynolds), as a suspect, but we know he's not responsible. Nevertheless, Matthew's wife, Tina (Mireille Enos), blames him for leaving Cassandra in the car as he popped into a store. With no credible leads, Cassandra seems lost for good.

The narrative then skips forward eight years, where we find Matthew conducting his own hunt for Cassandra. She now serves Mika as a chambermaid and also chats with young girls online to help him find new victims to exploit. Jeffrey comes across pictures of Cassandra, which leads them to arrest Mika's associate Willy (Ian Matthews). In jail, Willy asks Mika to kidnap Nicole and force her to explain on video why she's driven to pursue child pornographers.

"The Captive" played in theaters in Canada but, due to its bad reviews, premiered on DirecTV in the U.S. in addition to receiving a very limited theatrical run. 12 years later, it's apparently found its audience on Netflix, where it's currently the streamer's ninth most popular film (via FlixPatrol). Why the sudden uptick in interest?