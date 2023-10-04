Chloe Ending Explained: Lies, Mistrust, & Psychosexual Dilemmas

Atom Egoyan, who burst into the scene as a part of the Toronto New Wave of the 1980s, has a penchant for making films that are primarily character studies that simmer with psychosexual themes. Egoyan's "Exotica" combines the best aspects of an erotic thriller, offering a rich, dizzying descent into a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions, where sexual allure threads together an intriguing plot until the end. Almost 15 years later, Egoyan helmed "Chloe," a remake of the French erotic thriller "Nathalie..." that navigates the anxieties of an older married woman who suspects that her husband is an adulterer. While "Chloe" and "Nathalie..." share the same narrative core, Egoyan's treatment of the subject matter takes some wild turns, culminating in a grisly end that significantly departs from that of the French psychosexual drama.

There's ample potential in Egoyan's film, which centers on the insecurities of Catherine (Julianne Moore), who harbors a complicated relationship with her sexuality, the male gaze, and her worth in the eyes of her husband, David (Liam Neeson). "Chole" could have been a frenetic erotic thriller that luxuriates in these complex emotions — where Egoyan could have furthered the heady, layered explorations of "Exotica" — but the film stumbles and its sexual intrigue fizzles out before it can entrance us. There's lots to unpack, nevertheless, especially when it comes to its ambiguous ending, which re-contextualizes Catherine as an individual and adds unsavory tints to her behavior throughout the film.

All relationships hinge on power dynamics, and "Chloe" unpacks these unspoken hierarchies, keeping female sexual autonomy and societal perception of sex work at the center. Although Catherine's viewpoint colors our perception of her world, it is Cloe (Amanda Seyfried) who grounds us into a truth that runs deeper than the shock twists that attempt to enliven the third act.