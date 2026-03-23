Project Hail Mary's Best Easter Egg References A Steven Spielberg Alien Movie

Spoilers ahead for "Project Hail Mary."

"Project Hail Mary" is not only the best sci-fi movie of 2026 so far, but one of the best sci-fi movies ever. Phil Lord and Chris Miller manage to balance the sense of whimsy and wonder of their animated work with the humor of their take on "21 Jump Street," and mix them with the sense of spectacle and scale of the "Spider-Verse" movies and the work they did on "Solo" before Lucasfilm replaced them with Ron Howard.

The result is a movie that's entertaining, funny, epic in scope, and full of the emotion that only the best sci-fi movies can conjure. It recognizes the staples of the genre that came before it, tipping the cap to Robert Zemeckis' adaptation of Carl Sagan's "Contact" and Steven Spielberg's "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," as well as more modern films like "The Martian" and "Interstellar."

Yet, the film saves its best easter egg for an absolute masterpiece of the sci-fi genre, a classic alien movie by Steven Spielberg that almost counted Isaac Asimov as a writer: "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

When Ryan Gosling's Ryland Grace first tries to communicate with the alien creature Rocky, he assumes that Rocky tapping on a glass barrier is the creature's attempt at communicating. Grace then taps back with his own musical message, while humming a familiar five-note tune. It's John Williams' iconic main motif from Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," the five-note motif that allows humanity to communicate with the aliens on a massive light board in that classic film.