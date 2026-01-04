Why Isaac Asimov Turned Down An Offer To Write A Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Movie

Steven Spielberg's 1977 film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" was an aberration when it was released in 1977. American cinema, throughout the 1970s, was better known for its daring and adult exploration of grown-up stories based on gritty reality. It was a time when the first generation of film students began to take the country by storm, and filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Sidney Lumet, Robert Altman, Hal Ashby, Roman Polanski, and Woody Allen were pushing cinema in new directions. George Lucas' 1977 hit "Star Wars" and Steven Spielberg's hits "Jaws" and "Close Encounters" were the outliers, in that they were based in fantasy, sci-fi, and special effects. The world loved Lucas' and Spielberg's movies, but it's telling that Allen's "Annie Hall" won the Oscar for Best Picture over "Star Wars."

"Close Encounters" was the more cerebral of the sci-fi hits, exploring the real-life lore of modern UFOs in the context of a thriller. The film starred Richard Dreyfuss as a guy who had a recent encounter with a flying saucer, and was suddenly struck by images and urges he couldn't explain. He was driven to go to the Devil's Tower in Wyoming, where the film's climax takes place. "Close Encounters" is most famous for the climactic sequence, wherein a massive UFO appears on Earth and aliens emerge to greet hundreds of researchers. Spielberg is the credited writer on "Close Encounters," and it contains the filmmaker's trademark sense of awe.

Here's some fun trivia: Spielberg once approached celebrated sci-fi author Isaac Asimov to write the screenplay. In a 1988 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Asimov revealed that he was definitely approached, and that he hastily turned down the gig. It seems he didn't want to write a UFO story that glorified flying saucers.