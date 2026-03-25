Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Features A Subtle Reference To The Gargoyles Animated Series [Exclusive]

BenDavid Grabinski already gave us a phenomenal remix of pop culture with the excellent "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," and now the writer/director has paid subtle homage to a popular '90s cartoon with a clever reference in his latest feature film.

The movie is "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice," a science-fiction action comedy about love and time-travel. The film stars Vince Vaughn and James Marsden as Nick and Mike, two gangsters in love with a woman named Alice (Eiza González) who are visited by a future version of Nick who's trying to prevent a future disaster. If that wasn't enough, the four of them are also tangled up with Sosa (Keith David), a vicious mob boss looking to sniff out a rat in his organization.

/Film's Ben Pearson spoke with Grabinski about "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice," and learned that some down time on the set inspired a reference to the underrated '90s cartoon "Gargoyles," in which David provided voice performances as multiple characters.

"There's a thing I did in there for [Keith David], and he was genuinely touched," Grabinski said. "I was talking about how much I like 'Gargoyles' and he was saying his favorite line from that show was when someone got called 'street pizza.'" Grabinski continued: