Gargoyles Creator Greg Weisman On Bringing Back The Story In Comic-Form, The Future Of Young Justice And More [Exclusive Interview]

The original "Gargoyles" was a unique cartoon for its time. It had a tone and more mature storylines than most shows of the time, prioritizing character drama and mood over wacky situations that could catch children's attention.

The show is perhaps best remembered today for its serialized storytelling, which deepened the characters and the lore with each episode. This was a decade before "Avatar: The Last Airbender" — yet, "Gargoyles" had equally as epic a story as either of those shows.

If you ask Greg Weisman, however, he doesn't consider the show's use of serialization all that special. He considers all modern TV, from "The Sopranos" and "Rick and Morty" to "Gargoyles" and "Game of Thrones," derivatives of the one show that created the modern format: "Hill Street Blues." The 1981 cop show was unique for its use of handheld cameras and intertwined storylines that were told across multiple episodes. What Weisman and his team on "Gargoyles" did was somewhere in the middle, having episodes that were still standalone and had clear beginnings and endings, while still building up to a larger story.

"What we called our show then was not serialized. We thought of it as episodic, but sequential. And the second word is what made it different. In other words, you can tune into any episode, but you're going to get more out of it if you watch them in sequence."

This makes a huge difference. Having each episode work on its own makes "Gargoyles" re-watchable, because you can start at any point and understand at least that specific chapter of the story — unlike something like "Game of Thrones" — while still having each episode build into the next one so they are all meaningful parts of the larger story.

The sequential format also helps the show have consequences, something that was solely missing from animated shows of the time, and has been arguably one of the biggest revolutions in TV animation over the past decade or so. We see characters grow and change over time, actions, be they fights or arguments, had consequences that affected the characters' relationships. Take one of the most famous storylines of the show — Broadway accidentally shooting Elisa with her own gun.

The shooting causes Elisa to be badly hurt and almost bleed to death. The following episode picks up weeks after and she is still in recovery, which lasts for a few episodes and deeply affects both characters. "Everyone was behind us in doing that story," Weisman explained. "It seemed like an important story, and it was imitative behavior because kids can, in theory, find their parents' guns or whatever and do something horrible with them. But the point was, we were showing the repercussions of this."