Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Title Explained By Creator Steven Knight [Exclusive]

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."

When "Peaky Blinders" fans around the globe switch on Netflix and begin watching "The Immortal Man" (those who didn't already catch it during its limited theatrical release, that is), a few urgent concerns may quickly come to mind. Where has Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby been since the season 6 finale all those years ago, and what's he up to now? Who else among the Shelby clan will be joining him for this next chapter of the long-running story? And what on Earth does "The Immortal Man" actually refer to in the first place?

Does that last part seem like a silly thing to ask? Well, it's par for the course when it comes to a show that has had many pondering the question of what "Peaky Blinders" is even supposed to mean. When this spin-off movie was first announced and the title officially revealed, those who hadn't brushed up on their series lore recently might very well have raised an eyebrow over such an unusual turn of phrase.

Fortunately, I had the chance to interview series creator (and solely-credited screenwriter on the film) Steven Knight on behalf of /Film and ask him about this very topic. As it turns out, it has to do with a memoir that Tommy has devoted himself to writing throughout "The Immortal Man." According to Knight: