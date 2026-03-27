Why Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Opens With An Unexpected (And Very Specific) Song [Exclusive Interview]

I was on board with this from the second that I realized the opening song was "Why Should I Worry?" from "Oliver and Company." So why that song?

BenDavid Grabinski: I have to tell you one of the funniest moments of the entire making of this movie was in pre-production, I had to request two songs because they were used in the movie. I planned about 90% of them and then some of them changed later, but I had to, in advance, clear this song and Oasis way early. The Oasis one, we cleared before they decided to have a reunion. I think if I hadn't been really prudent and tried to get it, I would've gotten a lot of trouble. But I requested this and I remember vividly my line producer, Richard Middleton, who I love dearly, walking into my office in Winnipeg in pre-production and saying, "Are you aware you've requested a song from an animated dog picture?" And I said, "Yes, I'm aware that the song I chose is from 'Oliver and Company.'"

The scene itself amuses me on a lot of levels because on the page, it was maybe a paragraph, and it didn't really seem like anything. And I really wanted Ben Schwartz for it and I offered it to him. The word I heard back was, "He's interested, he really likes the script, but it sort of feels like it's not much of a scene," because on the page it says, "There's a scientist in his lab, he's working on some things." I only had one sentence: "He's singing along under his breath to a song, and when there's a bright flash of light, a mysterious figure appears, he gets shot and dies." So [he was] like, "You just want me to show up, sit at a computer and get shot and die?" I'm like, "So, let me show you some storyboards."

We got on a Zoom, and my storyboard artist [Mark Sexton] did "Fury Road" and "Furiosa" — he's like a genius — and I boarded every shot of it. I had my concept art of the lab. and I walked him through the scene and he's like, "Oh, so it's like a musical scene?" I was like, "Exactly." My whole feeling about it was that I haven't seen a time travel movie open this way. I haven't seen the Doc equivalent in a time travel movie kind of behaving this way. And why not have a big opening?

It's one of those things where I didn't really tell anyone I was doing it except for Ben and my crew. I remember a lot of people on set kind of realizing, "Wait, we're spending about 10 hours shooting Ben Schwartz singing a Billy Joel song from 'Oliver and Company' in these big fancy shots?" And I was like, "Yeah, man, this is the big opening of our movie." I think in general, I just did want this to feel like a movie that, every five or eight minutes, turned in a way that kept you on your toes. If you've never seen the trailer or don't even know the premise, it has to be even more loopy. But that ... I have to imagine most people don't expect the movie to open that way.

Definitely not. I mean, I grew up watching those Disney sing-along VHSs –

Me too.

– and that song was in one of those, and that was my favorite one as a kid. But why did you choose that song? Why was it important for that to be the one?

It just felt like something his character would be into. I also just really like the idea of a guy who is a really dumb, smart person. Because he borrowed money from the mob, and Alice said, "Don't do it." And before he gets killed for the mistake, he's singing, "Why should I worry? Why should I care?", which is more of a second viewing kind of added thing to it. I loved the song, it felt like the right energy, and it has kind of an added ironic level of humor the second time. He's just so carefree, and he's doomed because he shouldn't have borrowed money from the organization.

Man, that's great. Ben Schwartz just always puts a huge smile on my face, so it started off really, really wonderfully.