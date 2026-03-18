What's The Song In The Invincible Season 4 Premiere Opening Scene?

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4, episodes 1-3 to follow.

"Invincible" season 4 reintroduces itself with a montage that prominently features Mark Grayson, aka Invincible (Steven Yeun), his little brother Oliver (Christian Convery), and Mark's girlfriend Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) fighting various C-list super-villains, like the electric Kursk and insect-armored Slaying Mantis. Neither they nor the world have recovered from the events of season 3, when Earth suffered an invasion by 16 evil Invincible variants. Then, without any break, the terrifying Viltrumite Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) came to Earth, nearly killing Mark and Eve.

To set the mood, the scene uses a song: "If I Get High," by the English rock band Nothing but Thieves. It's a tune that conveys a sense of loss. (The chorus ends with the lyrics, "If I get high enough, will I see you again?") While it might seem like an odd fit for a montage of superhero action, it offers the melancholy the show's characters are feeling.

Formed in 2012, Nothing but Thieves maintains a five-man band line-up of former schoolboy friends: vocalist Conor Mason, drummer James Price, guitarists Dominic Craik and Joe Langridge-Brown, and bassist Philip Blake. As of 2025, Nothing but Thieves has released four studio albums.

"If I Get High" was on the band's 2015 debut album, eponymously named "Nothing but Thieves." Mason's high-pitched androgynous vocals and the emotional song-writing might have you confusing him for Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke (who also scored the genuinely great 2018 "Suspiria" remake). Mason has even called Radiohead "the best band on the planet" (via Rock Sound), so he'd doubtlessly appreciate the comparison.