How The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Helped Fixed The Show's Iconic Theme Song

When "The Simpsons" was greenlit, creator Matt Groening and Fox hired the great Danny Elfman to create the opening theme. His creation has since become iconic, thanks in large part to its first few seconds, which feature a choir announcing the show title in angelic tones. This actually caused some problems, however, after Elfman and Groening realized the vocals weren't quite right. The pair ended up making some last-minute tweaks that resulted in the show creator's own voice being immortalized in the opening titles of "The Simpsons"

Though the series proper debuted in 1989, "The Simpsons" actually launched on sketch series "The Tracey Ullman Show." Back then, the titular family appeared in crude shorts designed to bookend commercial breaks. These brief vignettes were the brainchild of Matt Groening, whose comic strip "Life in Hell" caught the attention of producer James L. Brooks. Brooks hired Groening to create the shorts, which quickly gave rise to a full primetime series.

When "The Simpsons" did finally air on December 17, 1989, it didn't yet have a full title sequence. Instead, "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" opened with a title card announcing it as a Christmas Special. When the second episode was broadcast however, viewers were introduced to the theme song and title sequence that would become part of the cultural wallpaper of the '90s and beyond. That sequence contained all sorts of blink-and-you'll-miss-it jokes, references, cameos, and of course, the great couch gags. What even some of the most dedicated fans might not have realized, however, is that Groening's own voice also forms part of this now legendary title sequence.