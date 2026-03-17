Dune 3's Writer Also Wrote One Of Marvel's Best Doctor Strange Stories Ever
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It's almost time to return to Arrakis. Today, Warner Bros. revealed the first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three," which is billed as the epic conclusion to the saga. Hitting theaters in December, the movie is also co-written by Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert's novel "Dune Messiah." But Villeneuve had some help with the script from none other than Brian K. Vaughan, a name that should be familiar to comic book fans.
Vaughan has done a fair amount of work on TV, including on shows like "Lost" and "Under the Dome," but he's one of the premier writers in the world of comics, maybe known best for creating "Saga," one of the best sci-fi comics of the last decade. But he also wrote one of Marvel's very best stories ever involving Doctor Strange damn near 20 years ago. The story in question is "Doctor Strange: The Oath," a five-issue miniseries that has become a defining tale in the character's 60-plus-year history.
In "The Oath," which was written by Vaughan and drawn by Marcos Martin, Doctor Strange embarks on a quest to solve an attempted murder. The twist? It's his own murder. The other big wrinkle is that his great friend and magical partner Wong has cancer, which Strange then has to try to heal through other dimensional means. Things get mystical and bonkers from there, resulting in a wild ride through New York City and Marvel's magical realms.
Director Scott Derrickson's 2016 "Doctor Strange" movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, helped make that character a household name. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, he's one of Marvel's most enduring and powerful heroes. But for those who are mostly familiar with the movies, "The Oath" is one of the best entry points into the character's source material.
Doctor Strange: The Oath is a perfect Marvel Comics miniseries
For people who don't typically read comics, this is a contained miniseries. Anyone with a passing familiarity of the character can enter into "The Oath" with ease. Mainstream comics can often be intimidating in the "where do I start?" sort of way, but this is one of those books that tells you everything you need to know.
Operating under the assumption that a lot of people reading this haven't had the pleasure of reading "The Oath," I won't go deep into spoiler territory, but it contains everything one could want from a tale involving the Sorcerer Supreme. There's a reason it's widely considered one of the best "Doctor Strange" comics ever. I personally adore "What Is It That Disturbs You, Stephen?" with "Doctor Strange: Trial and Torment" being another oft-cited gem, but this is right up there.
"The Oath" has wild monsters, twists, battles that could only happen in the magical realm, and significant stakes. Even as someone who loves mainstream superhero comics, I can admit that stakes are frequently a problem. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it can feel like death doesn't even matter, lowering the stakes. Comics have the same dilemma. But "The Oath" does a great job of making the stakes feel meaningful, in addition to being wildly entertaining.
Not for nothing, but Benedict Cumberbatch posed with a copy of "The Oath" during a visit to a comic book shop in costume while filming "Doctor Strange." As Brian K. Vaughan now makes his mark in the world of "Dune," it's worth reflecting on the fact that he made a memorable mark in the world of one of Marvel's greatest characters as well.