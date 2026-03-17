Dune 3's Writer Also Wrote One Of Marvel's Best Doctor Strange Stories Ever

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It's almost time to return to Arrakis. Today, Warner Bros. revealed the first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three," which is billed as the epic conclusion to the saga. Hitting theaters in December, the movie is also co-written by Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert's novel "Dune Messiah." But Villeneuve had some help with the script from none other than Brian K. Vaughan, a name that should be familiar to comic book fans.

Vaughan has done a fair amount of work on TV, including on shows like "Lost" and "Under the Dome," but he's one of the premier writers in the world of comics, maybe known best for creating "Saga," one of the best sci-fi comics of the last decade. But he also wrote one of Marvel's very best stories ever involving Doctor Strange damn near 20 years ago. The story in question is "Doctor Strange: The Oath," a five-issue miniseries that has become a defining tale in the character's 60-plus-year history.

In "The Oath," which was written by Vaughan and drawn by Marcos Martin, Doctor Strange embarks on a quest to solve an attempted murder. The twist? It's his own murder. The other big wrinkle is that his great friend and magical partner Wong has cancer, which Strange then has to try to heal through other dimensional means. Things get mystical and bonkers from there, resulting in a wild ride through New York City and Marvel's magical realms.

Director Scott Derrickson's 2016 "Doctor Strange" movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, helped make that character a household name. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, he's one of Marvel's most enduring and powerful heroes. But for those who are mostly familiar with the movies, "The Oath" is one of the best entry points into the character's source material.