The Best Sci-Fi Comic Of The Past Decade Is Like R-Rated Star Wars Done Right

There are few genres as wonderfully weird and potentially expansive as the space opera, which takes elements of both science fiction and fantasy and blends them together with big "hero's journey"-style storytelling and lots of high drama. And while "Star Wars" is one of the biggest and most recognizable examples of the genre, the property is also typically geared more towards families (with the exception of the stellar "Andor," but more on that in a minute). There have been some attempts to create essentially "'Star Wars' for adults," like Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" movies and the live-action adaptations of Frank Herbert's decidedly mature "Dune" novels (which themselves inspired "Star Wars" creator George Lucas), but nothing has quite come close to the space opera magic of a galaxy far, far away ... at least in film or TV form.

The long-running Image Comics series "Saga" from writer Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Fiona Staples is like an R-rated "Star Wars" that's just as weird and wild as a bar on Mos Eisley, yet it also has the deep thoughts and serious heart of the politically-outspoken "Andor." "Saga" tells the story of one unusual family during a terrible intergalactic war between the winged Landfall Coalition and the horned people of Wreath, Landfall's largest moon. Alana, a Landfall soldier, falls in love with Marko, a soldier from Wreath, and together they create Hazel, a sociopolitical winged-and-horned firestorm in diapers. Hazel is the comic's narrator, and her retelling of her birth and upbringing is hilarious, heartfelt, and frequently heartbreaking. Full of exquisitely written characters, "Saga" is, at its core, a refugee story that feels both deeply relevant and ultimately timeless.